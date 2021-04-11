Rishabh Pant’s wicket was most valuable to me in IPL 2020: Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi had a memorable debut IPL last season for Punjab Kings. The 20-year-old leg-spinner picked 12 wickets in 14 games, the second-highest for his team. He also had an economy of 7.37.

Bishnoi, who hails from Jodhpur and rose through the ranks after playing for the India U-19 team, knows he will be even more closely watched this season. And he is ready to take on the challenge, says Bishnoi.

Excerpts:

Q: How do you see the opportunity to play in the IPL?

A: IPL is a big opportunity. It was one of my ambitions to play in IPL. As far as learnings go, I have said this before too that the margin of error is very low here. Any loose ball and you will be punished for it. Any loose shot also will result in a dismissal more often than not. That has been my biggest lesson and I have prepared that way.

Q: How tough was it to face senior international batsmen?

A: Their experience makes them challenging to bowl at. They have better idea about which delivery to attack and which to defend. They also have a better idea about which bowler to defend. They are mentally strong too. They can make their way out from a tough situation. They can have the patience to wait and watch before going at full tilt.

Q: You are a leg-spinner. How do you deal when a batsmen goes after you?

A: T20 game is like that. You can get hit for boundaries any time. You have to take it in your stride that you can go for big runs. You have to be ready for it. Not every match can one perform at the same level. I am ready for that too. You have to keep the belief intact that if you get hit in one over, you can make up for it in the next over with a wicket or an economical spell.

Q: How do you plan your variations?

A: Setting a batsman is always a big part of any bowler’s plan. You can bluff. But nowadays even the batsmen are ready that the bowler can use his variation any time. For that, you can bluff by showing a leg-spin with the grip but ultimately giving a googly. I think execution is more important part.

Till now I have not been given any specific role. But whatever the team requires of me, I will do it.

Q: You rose from Jodhpur to first play for India U-19 and then the IPL…

A: My coaches from my Spartan Cricket Academy back home are really proud of me. My fellow players from the academy are also really proud a lot. It gives them the belief that anyone can play at play, no matter when one comes from.

There is nothing like a big city or small city now. Players from everywhere have the confidence to do well at any stage. That is the most important thing.

Q: What was your favourite memory of last year’s IPL?

A: The debut wicket was very special of that of Rishabh Pant.