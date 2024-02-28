'He won't be usual Rishabh Pant': Sunil Gavaskar's 'there will be setback' warning on DC star's comeback in IPL

Not long ago, batting great Sunil Gavaskar backed Rishabh Pant to reclaim his spot in the Indian setup. The former India skipper famously asserted that even if Pant is fit on one leg, selectors should pick the 'game-changer' in the Indian side. Warming up for the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pant is closing in on his return to competitive cricket after the tragic car accident. Gavaskar shared his honest views about Pant's comeback season (AFP-PTI)

Pant suffered multiple injuries in a serious car crash two years ago. The left-hander is believed to have entered the final stage of his recovery, and the DC marquee star is tipped to make his much-anticipated comeback in the IPL 2024. Undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), the Indian wicketkeeper is likely to play only as a batter using the Impact Player rule, at least for the initial phase of the tournament.

It will be very difficult for him: Gavaskar on Pant's comeback

Expressing his excitement about Pant's comeback, Gavaskar admitted that he is a big fan of the explosive batter. "I'm also a big fan of him. For me the most important thing, is he should be healthy like before, so that he can come and entertain us. It will be very difficult for him and it will take some time for him to get that batting fluency. But good that he has started training," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Who should captain Delhi Capitals?

Pant missed the entire 2023 season and he was replaced by David Warner as Delhi Capitals' captain. However, Gavaskar feels a fit-again Pant should return as the captain of the Delhi-based franchise next season. Delhi Capitals roped in Harry Brook, Shai Hope, Kumar Kushagra and Tristan Stubbs at the IPL 2024 auction. DC will meet Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their first IPL 2024 fixtures. The Delhi Capitals will play their first two home games in Visakhapatnam.

'Maybe he won't be the usual Rishabh Pant'

"Knee plays a pivotal role in batting as well as keeping -- which of course he may not do initially. Maybe he won't be the usual Rishabh Pant that we are used to seeing. He certainly has the ability to think on his feet. If he gets back to full fitness, the reins of (Delhi Capitals) captaincy should be handed over to him. Let's stay hopeful. This season is first of him coming back to full fitness. Let's not rush him into doing something that there will be a setback," Gavaskar added.