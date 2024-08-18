Rishabh Pant takes to bowling in unexpected move at Delhi Premier League, fans call 'Gautam Gambhir' influence

India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant surprised fans with an unexpected move during the Delhi Premier League opener, as he stepped up to bowl the final over of the match. Known for his explosive batting and sharp glovework, Pant had never bowled in an international match, making his decision to take the ball all the more intriguing. Rishabh Pant bowls during the Delhi Premier League opener on Saturday(X)

With the South Delhi Superstarz needing just one run to win, Pant's over didn't hold much significance in terms of the match outcome, as the Superstarz clinched victory on the very first ball. However, the unusual sight of Pant with the ball in hand led to widespread attention among fans and commentators alike.

While some viewed it as a one-off moment given that his team, Purani Dilli 6, was already on the verge of losing, others couldn't help but connect it to Gautam Gambhir's recent appointment as Team India's head coach. Under Gambhir, a host of Indian batters have unexpectedly bowled at key moments during the bilateral limited-overs tour against Sri Lanka earlier this month.

Rishabh Pant's bowling

The tour that kicked off Gautam Gambhir's tenure as India’s head coach saw a surprising trend, with several prominent batters, including Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, and even captain Rohit Sharma, taking up the ball during the T20I and ODI series.

Suryakumar, newly appointed as the T20I skipper, and Rinku made headlines by playing crucial roles in forcing a tie during one of the T20Is, ultimately leading to India’s victory in the Super Over. Meanwhile, both Gill and Rohit showcased their versatility by bowling in the ODI series.

In a pre-match press conference, then-interim bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule emphasized the importance of having part-time bowling options within the team, a sentiment that resonated with fans when Rishabh Pant unexpectedly took the ball during the DPL 2024 opener.

A few quickly attributed this bold move to the influence of the ‘Gautam Gambhir era.’

Pant, who looked a bit rusty with the bat in the league opener, managed to score 35 off 32 deliveries. The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter made a remarkable return to cricket during the 2024 Indian Premier League and played a pivotal role as India’s No. 3 batter during their victorious T20 World Cup campaign in June. Although he was included in India's squads for both the T20I and ODI series that followed, Pant saw limited action, playing in just three of the six matches.