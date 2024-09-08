Rishabh Pant tells Kuldeep Yadav to 'get out' as duo sparks laugh riot with million-dollar stump-mic exchange

The 2024 Duleep Trophy has been a stage for many Team India stars to make their return to red-ball cricket, as it serves as preparation for the upcoming home season, which opens with a crucial two-Test series against Bangladesh. Among these players, Rishabh Pant stood out as he played his first red-ball match since returning to the game earlier this year. Kuldeep Yadav (L) in chat with Rishabh Pant during Duleep Trophy(X)

Pant's performance in the tournament's first round was nothing short of impressive; not only did he excel with the gloves, but he also contributed significantly with the bat, scoring a quickfire 61 in the second innings for India B.

Pant’s return to red-ball cricket also brought back his signature lively presence behind the stumps, where he’s known for his playful banter. This was on full display on Day 4, as he engaged in light-hearted exchanges with his India and Delhi Capitals teammate, Kuldeep Yadav.

As Kuldeep fought to rescue India A’s innings during a challenging run-chase, Pant couldn’t resist the opportunity to tease his India teammate; the duo shares a healthy off-the-field relationship and it showed when the two exchanged hilarious one-liners on Day 4.

While Kuldeep tried to dig in and resist India B's bowling attack, Pant playfully attempted to unsettle him with some cheeky banter. In a mock conversation with another teammate, Pant pretended to discuss a “plan” to dismiss Kuldeep, all the while playfully urging him to get out early.

Kuldeep, fully aware of Pant's tactics, responded in kind, telling him to relax, but Pant persisted with his good-natured ribbing. "Isko single lene de, iske liye bohot tagda plan banaaya hai (Let him take a single, I've set a strong plan for him)," Pant said from behind-the-stumps.

Kuldeep, in turn, replied, “Theek hai yaar, kyun pareshaan ho raha hai (It's okay, you need to calm down!)”

Pant then said, “Phir out ho na jaldi (Then get out fast!),” following which the duo shared a laugh.

Watch:

Earlier, ahead of the start of Day 4, Pant had sneaked into India A's huddle and listened to Shubman Gill as the side's captain addressed his teammates. When the players took the field, Avesh Khan, India A's pacer, spotted Pant as the duo shared a laugh. In addition to representing India together, Avesh has also played alongside Pant for the Delhi Capitals.