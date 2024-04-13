Rishabh Pant third-youngest to reach 3000-run mark in IPL; Check top-5 in league history as Gill, Kohli lead chart

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant achieved a splendid milestone on Friday, as he became the third youngest player to 3000 Indian Premier League runs on Friday. The left-hander played a stunning knock of 41 runs off 24 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants, guiding his team to a second win of the season. With this victory, the 2020 runners-up also climbed to the 9th spot from the bottom of the table. DC's skipper Rishabh Pant in plays a shot during the IPL match no.26 between LSG vc DC

Pant cracked the milestone on the last delivery of the 12th over as he smashed Marcus Stoinis for a four. He displayed a remarkable variety of shots including his scoops over third man and fine leg. The DC captain was the third youngest player after Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli to get past 30000 runs.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Interestingly, he also has the third-highest strike rate of 148.4, being only behind AB De Villiers (151.68) and Chris Gayle (148.96), in the hall of 25 batters who have made it past 3000 runs.

Here's the list of the top-youngest players to have reached the mark in IPL history:

24y, 215d - Shubman Gill

26y, 186d - Virat Kohli

26y, 191d - Rishabh Pant

26y, 320d - Sanju Samson

27y, 161d - Suresh Raina

DC register their second win of the season

The DC bowlers did well to dismantle the LSG batting line-up at 94/7 with impressive bowling from the returning Kuldeep Yadav, who picked three wickets. However, a courageous effort from youngster Ayush Badoni, who scored 55 off 35 deliveries, helped the Super Giants post a competitive total of 167/7 on the board.

It was then up to the DC batters, who didn't falter in this run-chase. After losing both their openers at 63 runs by the end of the 7th over, debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk joined hands with Rishabh Pant and notched his maiden IPL half-century. Fraser-McGurk’s innings of 55 runs for 35 balls included 5 sixes and 4 fours. Meanwhile, as Rishabh Pant’s approached his half-century at 41, he was stumped by KL Rahul off Ravi Bishnoi’s delivery.

However, the duo had done its part in ensuring DC would reach the target with ease; they also became the first team to defeat Lucknow by chasing a 160+ run total successfully this year.