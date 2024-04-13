'Won't be surprised if selectors consider Riyan Parag for T20 WC': RR's redemption man backed with bold Team India call

Rajasthan Royals' star batter Riyan Parag is having a redemption season of sorts in the 2024 Indian Premier League. For years, the young right-handed batter faced trolls and criticism over his lack of run-scoring for the Royals; however, this season, he has changed the narrative and currently stands second in the list of highest run-scorers with 261 runs to his name in five matches. Riyan Parag during the 2023 Indian Premier League(AP)

On Saturday, Parag will have an opportunity to overtake his idol, Virat Kohli, to top the Orange Cap list when RR meet the inconsistent Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. Ahead of the game, however, former India opener Wasim Jaffer had made a rather brave call concerning the young RR batter.

With the T20 World Cup nearing in June, the BCCI selectors have a keen eye on individual performances at the ongoing IPL, and Jaffer believes Parag might be on the list of names being considered for the Team India squad.

“Riyan Parag is emerging to be a sensational player in this IPL. It's pretty refreshing to see a young player performing like this. He has performed in the domestic cricket for Assam, and he's carrying that form. The no.4 suits him better, as he gets some time to settle,” Jaffer began as he talked about the player on ESPNCricinfo.

"The hard work is showing. He is fitter, and he looks composed. His shot selection is good; he has faced significant trolling over the past few years; he also played the difficult role of a finisher, but the Royals kept their faith in him. It feels like he has the right number now, and he is in the right frame of mind, too. He looks dedicated to proving everyone wrong.

“Looking at his form, I won't be surprised if selectors are considering him for the T20 World Cup. The way he has played shows consistency, and I won't be surprised if we see him there.”

Parag began his 2024 season with a 29-ball 43 against Lucknow Super Giants, and then notched two unbeaten half-centuries -- 84 and 54 against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, respectively. In RR's last game against Gujarat Titans, Parag smashed a quickfire 76, too.

RR look to get back to winning ways

The Royals were the only unbeaten team in the season before they faced an unexpected defeat to the Gujarat Titans earlier this week. However, RR go into the game against PBKS as strong favourites, with Shikhar Dhawan's side struggling to find consistency.