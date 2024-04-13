'I see Rohit Sharma with CSK next year': 'Heartbreaking' switch expected amid belief that 'Rohit should be MI captain'

Ever since Hardik Pandya was appointed as the new captain of the Mumbai Indians last December, the team has been embroiled in a series of controversies. Hardik received significant opposition from MI's own fans when the captaincy switch was announced, and the fan sentiments didn't seem to change when the season began. In all of MI's matches so far, Hardik was booed by fans, who have seemingly sided with Rohit Sharma after the latter lost his captaincy. MS Dhoni (L) with Rohit Sharma during IPL 2023(IPL)

On social media platforms, many fans have gone to extreme lengths, linking Rohit with a move away from Mumbai Indians ahead of the auction later this year. One prominent team name that fans have discussed in relation to Rohit's potential franchise is the Chennai Super Kings.

And why not? It seems likely that Mahendra Singh Dhoni would bid farewell to the league following this season owing to knee issues; he also handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad before the league began this year. With one stalwart departing, it does make sense for another to take his place. But while this is all pretty far-fetched, former England captain Michael Vaughan believes it won't be a surprise if the fan theory indeed comes true.

While appearing on the BeerBiceps podcast, Vaughan spoke about the potential move.

“Will he (Rohit Sharma) go to Chennai? Replace Dhoni? Gaikwad is doing it (the captaincy) this year, and it might be just (an act of) holding position for Rohit next year. I see him in Chennai,” Vaughan said.

To this, Ranveer Allahbadia, the host of the podcast, replied, “That'd be heartbreaking, honestly. For MI fans, that'd be terrible. I wouldn't mind him going to (Sunrisers) Hyderabad; he played for Deccan Chargers, so that would be romantic.”

Vaughan chuckled at the answer before asking if Rohit would get booed. When answered with a firm ‘no’, the English former cricketer stated, “Then, he's playing for Chennai.”

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are among the biggest rivals in IPL history, as both are the joint-most successful sides. CSK and MI have won five titles each; interestingly, all of their titles came under the same captains – MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma – too.

Interestingly, in the same podcast, Vaughan also said that he firmly believes Rohit should've retained his captaincy this season, even with Hardik's arrival. The former England captain insisted the all-rounder should have been allowed to play without the baggage of leadership.

"Hardik's going through a difficult time, and it's not his fault. He has been asked to captain Mumbai Indians; who is going to say no to that? He has been given a job that every single Indian cricketer would like to do. MI have had a tricky couple of years, I just believe the communication wasn't right.

“I personally would've captained Rohit. Hardik coming back to MI is big enough pressure in itself, and Rohit is obviously going to be the Indian T20 captain. The sensible move would've been for Rohit to carry as MI captain with Hardik in mind for next year or 2,” Vaughan said.

Rohit in IPL 2024

Rohit has seemingly adjusted well to his MI stint under Hardik Pandya's captaincy. The MI opener has 156 runs to his name in five matches at an impressive strike rate of 167.74.

The side, however, had a quiet start in the league. MI lost three games on a trot before registering their first win last week against the Delhi Capitals. They currently have two wins in five games.