Kuldeep Yadav reveals unusual DRS pact with Rishabh Pant days after spinner's 'hand-grabbing' act: ‘When you got two...’

Kuldeep Yadav made a remarkable comeback from injury during Delhi Capitals' IPL 2024 match against the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. The left-arm chinaman spinner wrecked through the LSG batting order, registering brilliant figures of 3/20 to restrict the side to 167/7; DC eventually chased down the target in 18.1 overs, securing a much-needed second win of the season. Kuldeep Yadav grabbed Rishabh Pant's hand to make DRS sign during the IPL 2024 against RR(IPL/Jio Cinema)

Kuldeep was named the player of the match for his spectacular performance, and during the post-match interaction, made a rather hilarious remark when he was asked about his DRS dynamics with DC skipper Rishabh Pant.

In an earlier match this season against Rajasthan Royals, Kuldeep walked up to Pant and grabbed his hand to make a DRS gesture against Jos Buttler; the act from the spinner reaped rewards, as DC dismissed Buttler early in the game. When the broadcaster asked Kuldeep on how the duo takes decisions related to DRS, Kuldeep funnily stated that one DRS is reserved for him.

“Whenever I feel like it's 50-50, I try to go. Whenever I feel it's 60-40, I listen to Rishabh. DRS is something you as a bowler want to take. You feel there is a chance of getting wickets. When you got two DRS, one is always for me,” said Kuldeep.

The spinner remains one of the key members in the DC lineup and was sorely missed in the side's losses to Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians last week. Against the KKR, the Capitals faced a heavy belting as the side conceded 272/7 – the second-highest total in IPL history.

DC at 9th

While it's still not an enviable spot, the Capitals will be mightily relieved with the win on Friday. The six-wicket victory over the LSG lifted DC from the bottom of the table, as they now have two wins in six matches this season.

LSG, meanwhile, have slipped to the fourth spot but remain level on points with KKR (2nd), Chennai Super Kings (3rd), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (5th).

Rishabh Pant's men will return to action on April 17 when they face the Gujarat Titans, who returned to winning ways earlier this week when they defeated the Rajasthan Royals in a dramatic last over finish.