Rishabh Pant's candid admission on record IPL price tag: '...you do feel disappointed'

Rishabh Pant was unveiled as the captain of the Lucknow Super Giant (LSG), who bought him for a record sum in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), on Monday. The star wicketkeeper-batter was the headline buy of the auction, breaking the record set by Punjab Kings for Shreyas Iyer just minutes earlier, but Pant has said that he had trained himself to not think too much about what price he would fetch. Kolkata: Cricketer Rishabh Pant at an event where he has been named as the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants for the upcoming IPL 2025, in Kolkata, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_20_2025_000214B)(PTI)

“The thought process is very simple. When I came to the auction, I did not have any price in mind,” said Pant on Hotstar as he sat alongside franchise owner Sanjeev Goenka. The 27-year-old was the captain and pretty much the face of the Delhi Capitals until last season. He was among the headline names in the IPL mega auction this year and LSG ended up splashing INR 27 crore for him.

"It did not matter if I was bought for ₹5 crore or ₹10 crore in my head. And I had to convince myself of that. It is not easy, but you have to tell yourself that every day, because you do feel disappointed. You have to convince yourself that this (money) is not the priority list; this is only a part of it. Getting that money is amazing, but thinking about it every day should not be the main thing," said Pant.

My ideology of captaining a side doesn't change

Pant then joked that he will not feel any pressure as long as the owner of he franchise won't feel it as well. "If the owner says that he does not have any pressure, then I do not have any pressure (laughs)," Pant added.

He takes over as captain of LSG from KL Rahul, who was the franchise's captain for three seasons from their inception to last season. Pant had been with DC since 2016 and took over the franchise's captaincy in 2021. He led them in all season except 2023, when he missed a season as he recuperated from a car crash.

"Yes this is a new team and a new set-up but my ideology of captaining a side doesn't change. But as a cricketer you are [always] trying to add to your captaincy. If you give confidence and trust in a player, he will do things you can't even imagine. That's the ideology we will try to have. We will give them trust, clear communication and lay out what role we have for them," he said.