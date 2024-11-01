Rishabh Pant's 'casual' effort grabs Rohit Sharma's attention as India pay heavy price in 3rd Test against New Zealand

India are looking wrestle back one match in their ongoing series against New Zealand, and will want each of their players to be at their sharpest as they look to undo the damage of losing the series at home. Up against tough competition, India would have been hungry to grab whatever opportunities were presented to them. India's captain Rohit Sharma with Rishabh Pant.(AP)

However, a moment early in the innings saw a lapse of concentration from wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant miss out on an opportunity to effect a run-out, seeing him on the receiving end of some criticism from commentators and fans.

A risky double attempted by Daryl Mitchell and Will Young early in their partnership saw a bit of confusion between the pair as Mohammed Siraj threw the ball in from third man. With Young stranded running towards the bowler’s end, Pant missed the chance to throw the ball over to Washington Sundar, instead attempting to quickly dismiss Mitchell instead. Albeit it was a tough gather on a high throw by Siraj, commentators Simon Doull and Dinesh Karthik were critical of a lapse in awareness from Pant.

"I think Rishabh Pant missed a run out opportunity there," said former keeper Karthik. “He was busy collecting the ball while Will Young, at the other end, was struggling to make his ground. Look at that. Had Pant turned around and threw the ball at the non-striker's, pretty sure Young would have struggled to make it at the other end. That's an opportunity gone begging."

Doull was similarly critical. "Casual effort from Rishabh Pant," said the former Kiwi pacer. "He is sort of aware, but by the time he was aware it was too late. What was great was Washington Sundar, his awareness at the other end was fantastic. He was waiting, ready, he’s there, he wants the ball."

Young, Mitchell punish the mistake

Cameras captured Pant also being admonished by Rohit Sharma for not turning around and throwing the ball towards Sundar. Karthik also pointed out that Pant wasn't ready for throwing the ball across, having kept the glove on his throwing hand on. A combination of a slightly too powerful throw and Pant’s error provided the Kiwis a bonus.

The extra life provided to Will Young at 34 came back to bite India, as he went on to double his tally and score 71 runs in the innings. Young and Mitchell made the most of the reprieve, adding 87 runs for the fourth wicket, before a pair of wickets by Ravindra Jadeja in the same over brought India back into the game in quick fashion. New Zealand entered tea at 192 for 6, with Mitchell completing his half-century but battling heavy cramps.