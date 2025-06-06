Rishabh Pant's cracking response to ‘Where is Rohit Sharma’ question at airport

Rohit Sharma's retirement from Tests has definitely created a big void, and fans will miss his unfiltered remarks, which were caught on stump mic on several occasions. Who can forget his iconic ‘koi garden me ghoomta hua nahi dikhna chahie (No one should be seen roaming around)’ remark during the second Test between India and England in Vizag? An Indian side minus Rohit and Virat Kohli departed for England on Friday morning ahead of the all-important five-match series. Rishabh Pant was quizzed about Rohit Sharma's whereabouts and his response will definitely leave you in splits.(AFP)

Upon his arrival at the Mumbai airport, Rishabh Pant engaged in fun banter with the paparazzi. At one point, the India wicketkeeper, who is now the vice-captain of the Test, was quizzed about Rohit Sharma's whereabouts, and his response will definitely leave you in splits.

“Where is Rohit bhai?” one paparazzo asked Rishabh Pant, who was standing at a fair distance from the shutterbugs.

To this question, the Lucknow Super Giants captain in the IPL replied, “Garden main ghoom rahe hai. (He is roaming in the garden)."

This response left all the camerapersons in splits. When Rishabh Pant was asked whether he would miss Rohit, the left-hander replied in the affirmative.

The 38-year-old Rohit was caught on the stump mic during the Visakhapatnam Test against England in 2024. He was heard criticising his players for not showing enough energy on the field.

After the eventual series win over England, Rohit Sharma also uploaded a picture on Instagram with the caption, "Garden mein ghoomne wale bande."

In the picture, Rohit was spotted posing for the camera alongside Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retire from Tests

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Tests following a disastrous tour of Australia. The duo failed to score big runs in the five-match series.

Right ahead of the squad announcement for the England tour, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli called time on their Test careers.

Rohit played 67 Tests, while Virat Kohli represented the country in 123 matches. Shubman Gill has been appointed the new Test captain. He will lead India on the England tour, while Pant will act as his deputy.

The series between India and England will begin on June 20 in Headingley. The rest of the four matches will be played in Manchester, Lord's Cricket Ground, Edgbaston, and The Oval.