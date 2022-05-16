Watch: Riyan Parag takes cheeky dig at 3rd umpire with catch celebration, leaves commentators miffed

Riyan Parag decided to make a bit of a show of the catch he took to dismiss Marcus Stoinis during Rajasthan Royals' Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Super Giants. Parag pretended to nearly touch the ball to the ground after taking the catch in a gesture that did not impress the commentators or even too many fans. (More IPL News)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parag's gesture was a reaction to an earlier incident in the 19th over in which he had claimed Stoinis's catch but the third umpire had deemed that the ball touched the ground and deemed it not out. He did well to take the catch at long on and the decision was sent upstairs where the third umpire, Bruce Oxenford, decided that he had not taken the catch cleanly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stoinis ended up sending the ball towards him again in the next over and this time, it was a much easier catch for Parag. He grabbed the a ball and slowly took it down before taking it up just before it touched the ground.

"I have got some advice for you young man, cricket is very very long game and we all have very long memories. Never ever tempt fate because it comes around quickly," said former Australia and Chennai Super Kings batter Matthew Hayden in the commentary box.

“Future will determine that,” said former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop, who was in the box with Hayden, when replays showed Parag's gesture.

Parag faced a lot of flak on social media for the act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

LSG were restricted to 154/8 in reply to RR's 178/6, thus handing them a 24-run win. The result put RR in the driver's seat in the race for the playoffs as they replaced LSG in second place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON