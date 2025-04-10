Riyan Parag miffed after dismissal, argues with on-field umpire over DRS decision; GT bowler Siraj calms him down

Riyan Parag expressed his displeasure over the third umpire's decision during the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday. The Rajasthan Royals looked in fine touch before he was dismissed caught behind but he didn't look impressed with the decision and even had a chat with the umpire before leaving the field. Riyan Parag argued with the umpire after getting dismissed.(X Image)

It was the first over after powerplay and Gujarat Titans brought Kulwant Khejroliya into the attack to break the dangerous stand between Sanju Samson and Parag. The left-arm pacer got the job done on the fourth ball when the umpire gave Parag out caught behind. However, Parag straightaway took the DRS as he was confident about not getting the edge and indicated that the ball hit the ground, which resulted in a loud sound. The replay showed a spike as the ball passed the bat, and the third umpire didn't change the decision shell-shocked Parag, and he even argued with the on-field umpire.

Gujarat Titans senior pacer Mohammed Siraj talked to Parag and patted his back when he returned to the pavilion.

Parag did make a small impact with his stay in the middle and enthralled the fans with three marvellous sixes; however, the moment shifted in the hosts' favour after his dismissal.

Rajasthan Royals wobble in tall chase

Chasing a 218-run target, RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) and Nitish Rana (1) inside the powerplay, but Samson and Parag put the innings back on track with a 48-run stand. However, after the play, they once again kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Meanwhile, Samson's dismissal for 41 almost sealed the deal for the Titans. The wicketkeeper batter hit four fours and two sixes before getting dismissed by Prasidh Krishna.

Shimron Hetmyer put up a late fightback with a 52-run knock in the end, but it was not enough, as RR were all out for 159. Krishna was the pick of the bowlers for The Titans with three scalps in his kitty.

Earlier, Sai Sudharsan struck a breezy 82 to help Gujarat Titans post 217 for 6, which turned out to be too much for the Royals.

Sudharsan's 53-ball innings was studded with eight fours and three sixes, while Shahrukh Khan and Jos Buttler made 36 each after GT were invited to bat. For RR, Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande took two wickets apiece, while Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma got one each.