Riyan Parag says he ‘cried in bathroom’ because he wasn’t scoring runs, promises India comeback: ‘You’ll see me soon’

Young all-rounder Riyan Parag has spoken about slipping out of India’s white-ball plans, admitting the setback was tough but not discouraging. Having recently regained full fitness after a shoulder injury, he said he feels confident about forcing his way back into the national side once he gets consistent game time again. Parag broke into the Indian side last year, making his T20I debut against Zimbabwe before earning a place in the ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series, where he also featured. He impressed with the ball on his ODI debut, picking up three wickets, but couldn’t make the same impact with the bat, managing only 15 runs. Riyan Parag last played for India in 2024.(PTI)

Parag reflected on his brief stint in India, saying he rated his performances and believes injury, not form, cost him his spot. He voiced confidence that full fitness will bring him back into the national side.

“I felt I was pretty decent for India. This is my belief, or overconfidence; you can say whatever you want. But I know that because my shoulder was injured, I am currently not playing for India. Otherwise, I think I can play both white-ball formats. Whenever I am fully fit, you will see me in India colours again," Parag told The Hindu.

The 24-year-old has weathered tough phases before, facing scrutiny over his IPL form while injuries further disrupted his momentum on the domestic circuit, stalling his progress at crucial stages.

“I have been through these phases too many times. In domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), there have been three to four years where I have had to struggle a lot. I am also returning from an injury, so I have to be mindful about that," he said.

“I have cried in the bathroom because…”: Riyan Parag

Parag also spoke about the emotional toll of his fluctuating form, admitting that the contrast between his domestic success and IPL struggles often left him so frustrated that he would break down in tears, questioning his own game and mindset.

“I had two SMAT seasons where I scored at an average of 45-50 in seven matches, and then couldn’t score 70 runs in the IPL in 14 matches. I have cried in the bathroom because I wasn’t scoring runs. I have wondered whether I should practise or not practise at all, or whether I should go on a vacation," he added.

He is currently featuring in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and stated that the tournament is more about building muscle memory. He admitted that even strong returns here don’t always translate to the IPL

“This [Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy] is all for muscle memory. If I score runs, then it is very good. If I don’t score, it is not like I won’t score in the IPL. Because it has happened that after scoring here, I have not scored there," he concluded.