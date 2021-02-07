Rizwan Ali confident of Pakistan win against South Africa on final day
Mohammad Rizwan, who scored his maiden Test hundred against South Africa, is confident that Pakistan will bowl out the visitors and win the second match for a 2-0 series sweep here on Monday.
Even though South Africa appeared in control at 127 for one at close of play on the fourth day chasing 370, the wicketkeeper-batsman, who ended with 115 not out in the Pakistan second innings, said his team will try to pull off a win.
"We came into this match with just one thought at the team meeting and that is we must win this match as well and the series by two-nil margin," he said.
Rizwan said he was not worried about the partnership between Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen.
"You always have partnerships in Test cricket. We also built our partnerships today when we batted but we are confident we will get them out and win the series," he said.
Rizwan also disclosed the secret behind his first Test hundred and said it was the result of a challenge thrown to him by his teammate, Yasir Shah.
"Yasir told me I will only consider you a proper batsman when you get a hundred because scoring fifties is not enough. He told me even he has scored fifties and a hundred and I still don't have a Test hundred," Rizwan said.
He said Yasir's challenge was taken seriously by him and he had vowed to himself he would get a hundred this time.
He said that in the last few Tests he had been getting out after making half-centuries and that was troubling him a lot.
"I think with this mental thing now broken, I hope to get more hundreds for the Pakistan team and help them win matches."
Rizwan said the pressure of chasing runs on the final day will be on South Africa and one or two quick wickets will only add to the pressure.
Bess got the important wickets of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant and it swung the match in England's favour.
Pant targeted England spinner, Jack Leach. Pant needed just 41 balls to reach the score of 50 as Leach conceded 59 runs in the first 6 overs he bowled. He even hit Leach for four sixes in an over.
Tendulkar should be careful about speaking on farmers: Sharad Pawar
NCP president Sharad Pawar said cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar should be more careful while speaking on farmers' issues.
'No one saw this coming': Sunil Gavaskar reacts to India's response with the bat
India vs England: India were reduced to 73/4 before Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant hit half-centuries to rebuild the innings.
