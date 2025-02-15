'Rizwan clearly showed he wasn't happy': Pakistan captain's bizarre handling of player triggers Champions Trophy worries

As the Champions Trophy nears, former cricketer Basit Ali has insinuated that all may not be well with Pakistan's squad selection for the tournament. With Pakistan set to play the opener of the tournament on February 19, Ali believes that captain Mohammad Rizwan was displeased with Faheem Ashraf’s selection, particularly in the wake of Pakistan’s recent loss to New Zealand in the tri-series final in Karachi on Friday. Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan speaks during a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore(AFP)

Basit Ali, speaking on his YouTube channel, pointed to Rizwan’s handling of Ashraf in the final as a clear indication of his dissatisfaction.

“Rizwan clearly showed he was not happy with Faheem Ashraf being included in the team. He didn’t give him the ball after just two overs and only used him again when the match was already lost,” Ali remarked.

Ashraf endured a forgettable outing in the final, scoring just 21 runs and conceding 16 runs in 2.2 overs. His selection has been a topic of debate, especially given his recent absence from Pakistan’s white-ball setup.

Before the tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa, Ashraf had last featured in an ODI during the 2023 Asia Cup.

Statistically, Ashraf’s ODI record does little to justify his selection. Since making his debut in 2017, he has managed only 26 wickets in 35 matches at an expensive average of 46.31, with an economy rate of 5.18.

His contributions with the bat have also been underwhelming, accumulating just 246 runs at an average of 11.18. Even during the tri-series, he was benched for the group-stage matches before making a return in the final, where he failed to make an impact.

Pakistan's schedule at CT 2025

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy campaign will begin with a rematch against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19, followed by a high-stakes encounter against arch-rivals India. They will then face Bangladesh to wrap up their Group A fixtures. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, with Pakistan’s potential knockout fixture scheduled in Lahore on March 5.

As defending champions, Pakistan will be eager to replicate their 2017 triumph. However, Basit Ali’s criticism raises concerns about the harmony within the squad.