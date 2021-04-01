'Want to be the first to score 1000 runs in a single edition of IPL': Chennai Super Kings batsman Robin Uthappa
Ahead of IPL 2021, Robin Uthappa expressed his desires of wanting to be the first cricketer to score a thousand runs in a single edition of the Indian Premier league.
Uthappa, who was traded to Chennai Super Kings from Rajasthan Royals in an all-cash deal after an indifferent last season, is eager to make a mark for the MS Dhoni-led side in the 14th edition of the tournament, starting on April 9.
"My personal goal will be to contribute to as many victories as possible, win at least a handful of games for my time. I would love to be the first guy to score 1,000 runs in a single IPL season," Robin Uthappa told ESPNcricinfo.
When asked about the side against which he would like to perform most in the upcoming edition of the IPL, the right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman took the name of defending champions Mumbai Indians. Uthappa said beating them will across a message to all the teams.
"Mumbai Indians will be the team I will be looking to play against. They are a formidable side and beating them will send a message across the board," he said.
The experienced campaigner who was once one of the driving forces of the Kolkata Knight Riders batting line-up, said he learning new trades about biomechanics and is also doing a coaching course at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.
"I am learning a lot about batting biomechanics, something I am truly understanding about and I am actually doing a coaching course at the moment with the NCA."
The CSK squad is currently training in Mumbai. They will take on last year’s runner-up Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on April 10 in Mumbai.