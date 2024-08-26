Rohan Jaitley set to become new BCCI secretary if Jay Shah is elected as ICC chairman: Report

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley is likely to become the next BCCI secretary if the incumbent, Jay Shah, becomes the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Shah is yet to file his nomination for the post. Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, there is a growing agreement in the BCCI over Rohan, son of late politician Arun Jaitely, replacing Shah as the new secretary. However, other top officials in the Indian cricket board, including president Roger Binny, will continue to hold their position, given that they have another year left in their respective terms.

Earlier, in a report by news agency PTI on Saturday, former CAB president Avishek Dalmiya's name emerged as one of the possible candidates to replace Shah alongside Rohan. Other young state unit officials include Punjab's Dilsher Khanna, Goa's Vipul Phadke and Chattisgarh's Prabhtej Bhatia, a former IPL Governing Council member. But is there a chance that a completely new face gets the top job?

"Obviously, it can happen as there are no hard and fast rules. But if you look at BCCI's power structure, president, secretary and treasurer are three key posts," said a former BCCI secretary.

"There are people who have been in the system and someone just coming and bypassing them normally doesn't happen. But first, is Jay ready to go to the ICC? Even if he doesn't go now, he can go anytime," he added.

Will Jay Shah file his nomination for the post of ICC chairman?

Last week, Greg Barclay, incumbent ICC chairman, confirmed that he will step down from his position at the end of his ongoing third terms, on November 30. The development quickly sparked speculations that Shah could take over the role in the future, and numbers do favour the Indian. Shah is supposed to have the backing of 15 out of 16 members in the ICC Board but has less than 24 hours to decide if wants to make the move when he still has one year left in his second consecutive term as BCCI secretary.

The new ICC chairman will take charge on December 1, and the last date for filing nomination is August 27.

If he takes the plunge, Shah, 35, will become the youngest ICC chairman ever, joining the likes of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar in the list of Indians who have headed the ICC in the past.