'Rohit, get some time away from this team': Hussain's unusual advice to India captain ahead of crucial SL World Cup tie

Team India would be keen on cementing a semi-final berth when they take on their next opponents, Sri Lanka, at the World Cup 2023 match on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With six wins on the trot, the Men in Blue appear more unstoppable with each passing game. They have ticked all boxes and there seems to be no problem they're grappling with barring the injury to Hardik Pandya. Even then, the most in-form and red-hot team is blowing away oppositions. Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, and England… you name it and they have all fallen to the mighty India over the last four weeks of the world's biggest cricket tournament.

Is this a good advice from Nasser Hussain to Rohit Sharma?( Getty Images)

Beyond the exceptional individual performances and astounding records, a key factor driving the Indian team's current dominant run is their strong camaraderie. These players are highly motivated to win the World Cup, and this can only be achieved when the atmosphere inside the dressing room and the relationships between players are healthy. The continuous display of camaraderie between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the joy players find in each other's success, and the highly successful post-match medal award ceremony all combine to create the ideal playing environment.

But while team bonding is the flavour uniting this group of supremely talented cricketers, a suggestion from Nasser Hussain is sure to provide a bit of a twist. The former England captain feels that in order to keep the players refreshed, a break from each other may not be a bad idea. His idea was directed at Rohit. India's next World Cup fixture is in Rohit's hometown of Mumbai, and Hussain reckons the India captain could do with some time away from the entire unit.

‘Make sure you get away from the bubble of this World Cup’: Hussain to Rohit

"One of the advantages of a home World Cup is to have work, rest and play. For someone like Rohit Sharma, get some time away from the team. You're in Mumbai now, go and see the family. It'll help get away from the game. It's a very long tournament. You're under pressure for a long time. If I were Rahul Dravid, I would be saying to some of my players - Make sure you get some rest in, make sure you get away from the bubble of this World Cup," Hussain said while speaking to the host broadcaster during the mid-innings interval of Tuesday's World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Rohit, fresh off a victory in his 100th match as India captain, returns to the Wankhede Stadium - a venue where he honed his batting skills during his formative years. After missing out on India's glory moment at the 2011 World Cup, Rohit is driven to right his wrongs from 12 years ago. He has already set the stage on fire, having smashed 398 runs from six matches at an average of 66.33 including two fifties and one century, and if his current form is anything to go by, the India captain could be in for another cracking knock against a team he loves batting against. Rohit has scored 1860 runs against Sri Lanka in 49 innings at 46.50, including his career-best of 264.

