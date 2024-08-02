Rohit, Kohli can't stop laughing after Sri Lanka batter walks despite umpire's not out, replays prove him wrong

India captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli could not hide their elation after they saw on the giant screen that Sri Lanka batter Janith Liyanage was not out but the youngster decided to walk despite the on-field umpire giving him not out at first in the series-opener at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can't stop laughing with Axar Patel as Sri Lanka batter walks despite being given not out by the umpire; replays prove he was wrong.

The incident happened in the second delivery of the 35th over of the Sri Lankan innings. India's left-arm spinner Axar Patel got one to grip and turn and Liyanage went for a big heave. The ball turned viciously and landed in Rohit's hands, who was standing at first slip.. The Indian fielders went up in appeal but umpire Joel Wilson shook his head.

Astonishingly, Liyanage decided to walk, giving the impression that he had nicked it. Umpire Wilson finally raised his finger. Replays, however, showed that there was no bat involved, and if Liyanage hadn't walked, he would still have been batting in the middle, even if India had taken a review.

When the replays were shown on the giant screen, Rohit and Kohli shared a light moment with Axar Patel. Both the star batters are returning to ODI cricket after nearly nine months. This is their first ODI since India's agonising loss to Australia in the World Cup final in Ahmedabad last year.

Both Rohit and Kohli retired from T20 internationals after India's World Cup triumph in Barbados in June, and the team won that format series 3-0 in Sri Lanka on Tuesday under Suryakumar Yadav, who is not in the 50-over side.

Composed fifties by Dunith Wellalage and Pathum Nissanka helped Sri Lanka reach a decent 230 for 8. The total is better than what it looks on board due to conditions which are heavily loaded in favour of slow bowlers. Wellalage's 67 not out off 65 balls had seven fours and two sixes in it.

Nissanka made 56 off 75 balls. Axar Patel (2/33 in 10 overs) and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (1/33 in 10 overs) were economical while seamers Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj also chipped in with a wicket apiece. In last 20 overs, 118 runs were scored.

The 21-year-old Wellalage, a left-arm spinner, came to bat at number seven to hit an unbeaten 67 after Sri Lanka slipped to 101-5 at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium.

He put on key partnerships, including a 46-run eighth-wicket stand with Akila Dananjaya, who made 17, to take the attack to the opposition bowlers, who largely dominated the contest.