Rohit Sharma, a Real Madrid fan, meets club legend Iker Casillas; internet points out '2 WC-winning captains together'

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma caught up with Real Madrid legend and Spain World Cup-winning skipper Iker Casillas at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 on Friday, October 4. Rohit went to Abu Dhabi to attend the NBA sporting event alongside his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, where other sportspersons from across the globe were also invited. Legendary goalkeeper Casillas was also one of them, and Rohit didn't miss the opportunity to meet one of the greats of his favourite football club, Real Madrid. Rohit Sharma meets Iker Casillas at NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024(X Image)

Rohit has often expressed his love for Real Madrid and visited Santiago Bernabeu in 2020. He was also presented with a special Madrid jersey with 'RO' written on the back and his cricket jersey number '45' imprinted on it.

“Thank you for the warmest welcome @realmadrid #repost @realmadrid,” Rohit said on his Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Casillas is arguably the greatest goalkeeper in Real Madrid's rich football history. He left the club in 2015 during a tough time, as his performances started dipping after an underwhelming 2014 FIFA World Cup, during which his team, Spain, suffered a group-stage exit.

Casillas won all major club titles at Los Blancos, including five La Liga titles, four Supercopa de España titles, two Copa del Rey titles, three UEFA Champions Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups, two Intercontinental Cups and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, he also led the Spanish national team to the 2008 UEFA Euros and the 2010 FIFA World Cup trophies.

Rohit Sharma on a break after leading India to a 2-0 win over Bangladesh

On the other hand, Rohit took a break after leading India to the 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh at home. He will return to action in the three-match Test series against New Zealand starting October 16 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Rohit was hailed by many for his aggressive captaincy in the Kanpur Test as India pushed hard to get a result after two and a half day of play was washed out, and eventually beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets.

"I have been (out) there enough to trust my judgements on what I do," Rohit told BCCI.TV after India completed a 2-0 sweep of Bangladesh.

Rohit said that while he is open to suggestions, the final call is his and he completely trusts his own gut feeling.

"The decisions that I take on the field, I then go by it. Obviously there are players around me who are open to giving suggestions but, at the end of the day, I trust my mind and my judgement and that's all that matters when you are playing," the 'Hit Man' asserted.