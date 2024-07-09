Rohit Sharma accused of ‘disrespecting Indian flag’ as captain's new profile picture creates controversy

India captain Rohit Sharma has been on cloud nine since leading India to the T20 World Cup title in Barbados on June 29. He has been bestowed with endless love, affection, and respect for ending India's ICC trophy drought. India became the first undefeated team to win the T20 World Cup - their first ICC trophy in 11 years. The way he led from the front with a fearless batting approach at the top of the order and marshalled the troops while fielding was truly commendable. He has been at the centre of things for all the right reasons for the last few weeks, barring probably July 8. Rohit Sharma's new profile picture on X drew ire of the fans who accused him of ‘disrespecting the Indian flag’

Amid all the celebrations and ever-flowing accolades, Rohit Sharma drew the ire of fans when he changed his profile picture on social media site X on Monday evening. Many fans were unhappy with Rohit's choice of photo and accused him of disrespecting the Indian flag.

There were many iconic moments of India's T20 World Cup triumph, but Rohit chose a photo of him planting the Indian flag at the Kensington Oval in Barbados after India's win against South Africa in the final as his new display picture on X. While Rohit's intention may have been to show India's dominance on the cricket field, fans perceived it as inappropriate on a foreign land, as the act symbolises ownership of that territory.

The main problem, however, was the state of the Indian flag in Rohit's profile picture. The tricolour was seen touching the ground in the photo. Fans even highlighted a clause from the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971: "The flag shall not be allowed intentionally to touch the ground or the floor or trail in water".

Rohit also scraped off some parts of the pitch and a blade of grass and put it in his mouth. "You know... I was feeling the moment when I went to the pitch because that pitch gave us this. We played on that particular pitch and we won the game, that particular ground as well. I will remember that ground forever in my life and that pitch as well. So I wanted to have a piece of it with me. So yeah, those moments are very, very special. And the place where all our dreams came true, I wanted something of it. That was the feeling behind it," he said, explaining the move in a video posted by BCCI.

Rohit also announced his retirement from T20Is but will continue leading the side in ODIs and Tests. According to latest reports, Rohit and Virat Kohli (also retired from T20Is) are unlikely to feature in the Sri Lanka ODI series. They have reportedly requested for a long break fro the board after continuous cricket for the last few months. Rohit and Kohli are likely to return to the side for the home Test season that features two matches against Bangladesh and three against New Zealand, followed by the tour to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Their big ODI assignment will be the Champions Trophy next year in Pakistan.