Rohit Sharma plants India flag on the ground after T20 World Cup win in one final act of patriotism before retirement

The wait has ended. After 11 years of heartbreaks, India are World Champions. Rohit Sharma achieved what only two men before him – Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni – have, and that is win a World Cup. Rohit needed it. India needed it. South Africa pushed for it hard, until the very end. But eventually, India held their nerves, securing a seven-run win in a thrilling finish. The moment Keshav Maharaj hit the last ball of the match from Hardik Pandya towards Arshdeep at deep mid-wicket for a single, emotions let loose. Grows men in their early and mid-30s cried like babies. They had worked for it for 11 years. Finally, this was their moment. Rohit Sharma pins India's national flag on the ground after winning the T20 World Cup(Getty)

It meant so much to them all, but none more than Rohit, going down on his haunches and then laying face first on the ground all teary-eyed. Rohit landed multiple punches on the ground in excitement and euphoria, for it was rightfully a moment to savour. Seven months and 10 days ago, he cried inconsolably as he walked off the field when India lost the World Cup final. Today again, he tears too… but they were of joy and pride.

As it turns out, Rohit, along with Virat Kohli, would go on to announce his retirement from T20 internationals for India, but the India skipper, in one final act of patriotism, signed off in style. Rohit got hold of the Indian flag, carried it onto the ground and planted it right in the centre. It was only fitting that 41 years after India beat West Indies to win the 1983 World Cup, they had achieved their fourth world title in the land of the Caribbean, where the Indian flag waved high.

Rohit had always maintained that the 50-over World Cup has always been the ultimate prize for him. "The three pillars holding the golden globe, that's all I see," he had said after India won the Asia Cup last September in Sri Lanka. Today, while the silverware may not have been the one he always dreamt of holding, it is a World Cup nonetheless. India joined England and West Indies as the only three teams to win the T20 World Cup, with Rohit winning a second T20 world title in his ninth and final attempt.

Rohit's overpouring of emotions did not end there. After the players rushed to him and he was back on his feet, Rohit gingerly walked towards the dugout. While doing so, he looked towards the sky, breathed a sigh of relief, stood all by himself as the players celebrated in their own huddle and let it all sink in. His hands reached towards his eyes. No prizes for guessing what, He then lifted his daughter Samaira on the shoulders and walked towards the dugout where his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, was waiting. It were going to be an emotional next few moments for the Rohit and his family.

Ian Smith and Ravi Shastri sum it up brilliantly

Commentary genius Ian Smith summed up the emotions perfectly on air when he said: "There are some great achievers in the game who are broken at the moment with emotions. Look at this man [Rohit Sharma] here. He wants to buy himself some time, just the reflection on what has happened. Such a special time for Rohit Sharma and his distinguished career. He can't quite grasp it at this point."

And if that wasn't enough, Ravi Shastri, the man on India's big occasions, said: "Yeah, he is looking upstairs. Looking at the man and saying, 'What did you do after that night in Ahmedabad when India lost to Australia?' He looks up again and he must be saying 'Thanks for giving me another chance'.

"He deserves all the accolade. He has captained them magnificently right through this tournament. Even today, getting the right bowlers at the right time when the chips were down. Showing faith in Hardik Pandya. Getting him on at a very important moment of play."

But even amid all the emotion, Rohit ensure he and his players showed the perfect sportsman spirit and shook hands with South Africa. Rohit's eyes, and that of so many more, remained moist… all the way until he was called on for the post-match presentation ceremony. That's when he went from emotional to genuinely happy. And boy, he deserved every bit of it. The monkey is off the back. No more will India be labelled underachievers.