Rohit Sharma and co. face heat for back-to-back batting collapse: 'If we respect the traditional style of Test cricket…'

Former wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has advised the Indian batters to adopt the traditional style of batting in the remaining two Tests against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian batters have let the team down in the last two Tests at Adelaide and Brisbane, with star players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant failing to put up any fight. KL Rahul has been the only saving grace for India in the last couple of Tests, as he looked technically sound during his sound in the middle. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kohli, who scored centuries in the second innings at Perth, have failed to make an impact in the last two Tests as the series is currently tied at 1-1. India's Rohit Sharma walks off the field after his dismissal by Australia's bowler Pat Cummins(AFP)

The Indian batters have been under the scanners since the New Zealand series at home, where India suffered an embarrassing 0-3 whitewash. The star-studded line-up struggled at home on the turning tracks. It didn't stop Down Under as now the batters looked uncomfortable in the conditions favouring pace bowlers.

Patel suggested that the batting has turned out to be an area of weakness in recent times, with collapses in both home and overseas conditions.

"There is no doubt that collapses have occurred, especially in home series. We have seen collapses on rank turner pitches against New Zealand. When we toured Australia, the collapses continued there," Patel remarked to Cricbuzz.

‘If they bat with discipline, they can succeed anywhere’

However, Patel asserted that the Indian batters have the ability to succeed anywhere but for that they have to show some respect the traditional style of Test cricket and show some discipline while batting.

"I do not believe this has happened due to extreme aggression. If we respect the traditional style of Test cricket and bat with discipline, these are the same batters who have previously performed well. Indian batters need to apply themselves more because they have the ability. If they bat with discipline, they can succeed anywhere," he added.