Rohit Sharma and Co. meet Governor of Victoria in Melbourne ahead of IND VS PAK clash at T20 World Cup

Published on Oct 22, 2022

Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) informed Indian fans about the meeting, with a post on Twitter.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Co. met the governor of Victoria, Linda Dessau AC, and other dignitaries in Melbourne(twitter/@BCCI)
HT Sports Desk

Team India is in Melbourne to play their first match of the T20 World Cup, against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. The Super 12 stage match between the two giants of Asian cricket will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Rohit Sharma and Co. will be looking to avenge their defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the Super Six round of Asia Cup this year.

Ahead of the high octane-clash, captain Rohit and Co. met the governor of Victoria, Linda Dessau AC, and other dignitaries in Melbourne. Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) informed Indian fans about the meeting, with a post on Twitter.

"The Honourable Linda Dessau AC, the Governor of Victoria (@VicGovernor) and other dignitaries met the Indian Cricket Team today ahead of the T20 WorldCup," the BCCI tweeted.

The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup begins on Saturday with a match between hosts Australia and New Zealand. Earlier, Sri Lanka and Netherlands qualified for the Super 12 stage from Group A while Zimbabwe and Ireland stormed into the Super 12 round from Group B.

Zimbabwe and Netherlands got placed in the group which also comprises India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh. All these teams will clash with each other in the Super 12 and two of these will qualify for the Semi-final match at the marquee tournament.

Meanwhile Indian players have trained hard for the upcoming match against Pakistan. The likes of Rohit, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar were seen sweating it out in the net practice sessions in the last few days.

The Men in Blue are aiming to win their second ever T20 World Cup title. Fifteen years ago, India were crowned the world champions in the inaugural edition under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Team India have made it to the semi-finals at the marquee tournament three times thus far.

