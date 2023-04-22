Rohit Sharma and Co. to give promising youngster another chance: MI Dream11 Prediction vs PBKS in IPL 2023

MI Dream11 Prediction vs PBKS in IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2023 on April 22 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Rohit Sharma-led side have won their last three games and will hope to continue their good form against PBKS. MI are currently sixth on the points table having won three and lost two of their five games so far. MI Dream11 Prediction vs PBKS in IPL 2023:(AP)

MI lost to RCB and CSK in their opening two games but have since bounced back with three wins in a row against DC, KKR and SRH. Mumbai Indians made it a hat-trick of wins as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Cameron Green (64 off 40) starred with the bat with his maiden IPL fifty, ably supported by Ishan Kishan (38 off 31) and Tilak Varma (37 off 17) as MI posted a competitive 192/5. Jason Behrendorff then set the platform with two early wickets as a collective bowling effort saw MI bowl SRH out for 178 and win the match by 14 runs.

Tilak Varma is currently the top run-getter for the team with 214 runs. Ishan Kishan has scored 169 runs and skipper Rohit Sharma has scored 135 runs in the five games so far.

Suryakumar Yadav and Cameroon Green have made small contributions so far but it’s only a matter of time before either of them takes a bowling attack apart and makes a big impact on the game for their side in the upcoming matches.

Jofra Archer has only played a solitary game for MI this season, the opener against RCB. Before the game against KKR, head coach Mark Boucher confirmed that Archer will miss a few more games as he recovers from a small injury.

Riley Meredith, who was signed as a replacement for the injured Jhye Richardson, is expected to continue in the starting XI in Archer’s absence. Jason Behrendorff and Meredith have led the bowling attack very well in Archer’s absence. The two have picked a combined 11 wickets between them so far.

Piyush Chawla has been the surprise package for MI so far this season. The veteran spinner has 7 wickets so far. Hrithik Shokeen and Cameron Green have also chipped in with important wickets. Arjun Tendulkar has been impressive in the two appearances he’s made for MI so far and is expected to continue in the line-up as the domestic seam bowling option. Tendulkar or Tim David could be used as the Impact player depending on whether MI bat or field first.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk).

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera.

All-Rounders: Cameron Green, Hrithik Shokeen.

Bowlers: Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON