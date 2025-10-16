Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir's first meeting since ODI captaincy switch results in intense chat

Putting an end to all the social media chatter about a possible awkwardness between them, former India captain Rohit Sharma and current head coach Gautam Gambhir were involved in an intense discussion during India's first training session on Thursday in Australia. It was Rohit and Gambhir's first meeting since the coach and captain duo led India to the Champions Trophy title earlier in March. However, Gambhir and the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee decided it was time to hand over the ODI captaincy to Shubman Gill, who got off to a great start as Test skipper. Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir(AFP)

India’s white-ball preparations for the upcoming ODI series against Australia began in earnest on Thursday, with senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hitting the nets soon after their arrival. But it was a prolonged on-field conversation between Rohit and head coach Gautam Gambhir that drew as much attention as the action in the nets.

With the three-match ODI series beginning October 29, the Indian team had its first full-fledged training session at the WACA ground. After spending close to 30 minutes in the nets facing throwdowns and spinners, Rohit Sharma was seen deep in conversation with Gambhir near the boundary rope.

While the details of the discussion remain private, the extended nature of the chat hints at strategic planning ahead of what could be Rohit's final tour of Australia in Indian colours.

Both Rohit and Kohli have retired from Tests and T20Is, and their future in the ODI setup beyond 2025 remains uncertain. Given the build-up to the 2027 World Cup, conversations about squad balance, role clarity, and workload management could have been on the agenda.

Gambhir, who took over as India’s head coach following Rahul Dravid’s departure earlier this year, has been vocal about maintaining strong communication with senior players, especially as the team transitions under new skipper Shubman Gill.

Rohit’s rapport with Gambhir also stands out, considering their shared history as teammates in India’s white-ball setup during the early 2010s. Their candid conversation could hold key inputs into shaping India’s approach in the series, particularly with younger players expected to feature alongside veterans.

The Indian squad arrived in Perth in two groups on Wednesday and Thursday and will have two more training sessions before the opening ODI. Kohli, too, looked sharp in the nets and later shared a light moment with pacer Arshdeep Singh after chatting with bowling coach Morne Morkel.

With three ODIs and five T20Is scheduled on this tour, team management appears to be striking a balance between preparing for the immediate challenge and planning for the long term.

For now, however, the focus remains on the present — and the presence of Rohit and Gambhir in deep discussion suggests the preparations are already in full swing.