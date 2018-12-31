Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh blessed with a baby girl

India’s limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh have been blessed with a baby girl, a BCCI official confirmed to the Hindustan Times.

Rohit opened up about his wife Ritika’s pregnancy in a chat with former Australia captain Michael Clarke in a promotional video for Hublot.

“I cannot wait to be a father; it is going to be a game-changing moment in our lives. I am eagerly awaiting the moment of becoming a father. It will be a moment to change our life,” Rohit said.

It is interesting to note that every Indian team player has named Rohit as the most irresponsible member of the team for forgetting things like his passport and other belongings, but Rohit has said that all this is going to change.

“When my teammates got to know that I am going to become a father, they were laughing at me. They were like you are going to be a father?

“The reaction came in because of the mannerism and the things I have done in my previous years. They think I am irresponsible, obviously in a funny way. But I am going make sure that everything changes,” Rohit said.

Happiest birthday to this beautiful soul 🎂 miss having you around. Damn sure 🐶 is keeping you entertained. PS: Only birthday I can remember without reminder 😁 @ritssajdeh pic.twitter.com/H9hupjEdHG — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 21, 2018

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 10:40 IST