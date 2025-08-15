Rohit Sharma asked Rishabh Pant 'retirement le lu?' after India won Champions Trophy; Virat Kohli said 'Abey yeh toh...'

Rohit Sharma has proved himself as one of the best white-ball captains in Indian cricket history, but his path to the top hasn't been as smooth as it looks. Rohit staged a comeback for ages after the 2023 ODI World Cup final heartbreak and steered India to not one but two ICC titles within a year. The swashbuckling opener was down and out when Australia crushed India's dream of winning the ODI World Cup in 2023. However, he took his time and orchestrated a big comeback with the 2024 T20 World Cup, where he once again led from the front and ended India's 11-year wait for an ICC title. The swashbuckling opener announced his retirement from the format right after the big finale at Barbados to focus on the other two formats. Rishabh Pant captured moments of India's Champions Trophy triumph featuring Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

He doubled it up in the Champions Trophy this year and led India to another ICC title with another unbeaten run in Dubai. However, this time, he didn't take the same call he made after the 2024 mega event. He has still set his sights on winning the 2027 ODI World Cup, which he has often talked about.

Team India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant recalled the winning moment of the Champions Trophy on the occasion of Independence Day. He shared a reel on Instagram, compiling moments after the big triumph.

In the clip, Pant is seen teasing Shubman Gill and sharing light-hearted moments with Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and others. Batting maestro Virat Kohli is also featured. When Gill tells him that Pant is shooting the video, he says, "Abbe yeh toh record krr rha hai." The wicketkeeper-batter playfully splashed champagne on Kohli during the trophy celebration.

Meanwhile, at the end of the video, Pant shifted focus to Rohit, who had a stump in his hands.

Rohit shut down the retirement rumours and suggested he is not going to retire.

“Retirement lelu? Har baar jeetega toh mai thodi retirement leta rahunga.” [Retirement? I’m not going to retire every time I win]," Rohit said in the video.

To which Pant replied, “Maine nahi bola bhai, hum toh chaha rahe hai khelo, [I didn’t say that, bro. We actually want you to play]."

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to take decision on ODI future after AUS series: Report

Meanwhile, a report in Dainik Jagran has hinted that Rohit might be nearing the end of his ODI career. With the Bangladesh series in August called off, India’s next 50-over assignment is an away series against Australia from October 19 to 25. The report also suggested that both Rohit and Virat Kohli could bid farewell to ODIs after that tour. However, Rohit’s recent return to training indicates he isn’t planning to walk away from the format just yet.