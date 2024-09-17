Rohit Sharma aware of 'unique perspective' Gambhir's coaching staff brings to India: '…that's what we were expecting'

India captain Rohit Sharma opened up on the team's atmosphere and relationship with the new coaching staff under Gautam Gambhir, who took over the charge from Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup 2024. Gambhir arrived at the Indian team with a big reputation after mentoring Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title earlier this year. The former India opener brought back his KKR support staff - Abhishek Nayar and Ryan Tendoeschate to the Indian team in a new-look coaching staff. India captain Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir.( (AFP))

Sometimes, a captain finds it a bit difficult at the start of the transition phase under a new coaching staff, but that's not the case with Rohit Sharma, who shares good camaraderie with Gambhir and Nayar. However, Rohit is aware of the fact that the new coaching staff will bring a different perspective as compared to the previous one under Rahul Dravid.

"Obviously, Rahul bhai, Vikram Rathour (former batting coach) and Paras Mhambrey (former bowling coach) were a different team and it is only acceptable that the new support staff will bring different perspective," Rohit said ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh.

Gambhir's coaching tenure began on the Sri Lanka tour in July, when the team registered a 2-0 series win in T20Is but fell short in the ODIs against a spirited Lankan side.

Rohit said that he found Gambhir and his coaching staff sensible on the Sri Lanka tour, and it will be important for the players to understand their perspective.

"But the matches that we engaged in (with the new staff) in Sri Lanka, they seemed to be sensible and understanding. They began to learn things pretty quickly within the team," Rohit said.

"It's a new (support) staff for sure, but I have known Gautam Gambhir and Abhishek Nayar long enough. Every support staff has its operating style, and that's what we were expecting. I have worked with different coaches over 17 years of my career, and it's vital to understand that all of them have a unique perspective (about cricket), and it’s a must that you adjust with them," he added.

Rohit Sharma's honest opinion on foreign coaching staff members

Gambhir has also assembled a couple of former overseas cricketers in his coaching staff, which was not the case during Dravid's tenure, but Rohit feels that it won't change anything.

"I have also played matches against Morne Morkel and Ryan ten Doeschate. I have some close encounters with Morkel, but not so much with Ryan, may be a couple of matches. But that doesn't matter. As of now, there have been no issues or problems as such (with the new set of support staff). We have a great understanding of each other," he said.

"Good understanding is important, and I have that with them," he added on his dynamics with the new head coach and his team.