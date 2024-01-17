Rohit Sharma rewrites record books with whirlwind century against Afghanistan, smashes string of records

Rohit Sharma endured the toughest possible outings with the bat in the first two matches of the series against Afghanistan. While he faced an unfortunate run out – for 0 – in the first match in Mohali, Rohit was dismissed on a first-ball duck as Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled him out in the second game. Justifiably, the eyes were on the Indian captain as he opted to bat in the final T20I in Bengaluru, deviating from his decision to bowl first in the previous two games. However, he not only took the monkey off his back but also entered the record books by the time his innings ended. Rohit Sharma smashed a record-breaking fifth T20I century in 64 balls, going ahead of fellow teammate Suryakumar Yadav and Australia's Glenn Maxwell, who have four centuries each. Bengaluru: India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium(PTI)

It wasn't an ideal situation for Rohit to begin with. India endured their worst Powerplay outing of the series as the side lost four wickets – including star batter Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson on a duck. However, Rohit showed great resilience as he took on the challenge, steering a rebuild alongside Rinku Singh (69*), who also showed that he's not just a finisher.

Following a series of early setbacks, Rohit aimed to take it slow while Rinku Singh, a naturally aggressive batter, took care of the boundaries regularly. The two began to soak pressure and piled pressure on Afghanistan bowlers, and Rohit promptly switched gears after reaching his half-century mark in 41 deliveries.

His next fifty came in merely 22 balls, as Rohit smashed 11 fours and eight sixes throughout his innings. Boasting a terrific strike rate of 175.36, Rohit went into the record books with most centuries to his name in the shortest format.

Here's the updated list for most centuries in T20Is:

Rohit Sharma (India) - 5

Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 4

Glenn Maxwell (India) - 4

Rohit also went past former England captain Eoin Morgan to smash the most sixes by a skipper in T20Is. The Indian opener has 87 sixes in T20Is, while Morgan ended his career with 86.

In another notable feat, Rohit also boasts the record for the most runs as Indian captain in T20Is. He went past former captain Virat Kohli (1570) on this list and now stands at 1647 runs. Here's the list:

Rohit Sharma - 1647 runs

Virat Kohli - 1570 runs

MS Dhoni - 1112 runs

Rohit ended with the final score of 121, which is also the fourth-highest by an Indian in a single T20I innings.