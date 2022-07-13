Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to achieve incredible batting milestone during India vs England 1st ODI; 4th overall

The Indian team registered a remarkable victory against England in the first ODI of the series at the Kennington Oval. The Rohit Sharma-led side bowled the hosts out on merely 110, with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah taking six wickets, while Mohammed Shami picking three. Bumrah's figures of 6/19 in 7.2 overs were the best of his international career in the fifty-over format, as he was named the player of the match. However, the Indian fans also breathed a sigh of relief as captain Rohit also made a blistering return to run-scoring in the game.

Chasing the lowly target, Rohit produced a fine display of power-hitting skills as he smashed 7 fours and 5 sixes en route to an unbeaten 76 off 58 deliveries. During the innings, Rohit also created an Indian record while becoming only the fourth batter in the history of ODIs to achieve the remarkable feat.

During the innings, Rohit smashed the 250th six of his ODI career, becoming the first Indian batter to reach the milestone. Only Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (351), West Indies' Chris Gayle (331), and Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya (270) have hit more sixes than the Indian captain.

Among active cricketers, New Zealand's Martin Guptill -- with 184 sixes -- is the closest to Rohit in the fifty-over format. Additionally, Rohit has the most number of sixes among active cricketers.

Here's the list of players with the highest number of sixes to their name in ODIs:

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 351

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 331

Sanath Jayausuriya (Sri Lanka) - 270

Rohit Sharma (India) - 250*

MS Dhoni (India) - 229

Rohit forged an unbeaten 114-run partnership alongside star opener Shikhar Dhawan, who remained wary throughout the innings for his unbeaten 31 off 54 deliveries.

The second ODI of the three-match series takes place on Thursday at the iconic Lord's.

