Rohit Sharma brutally roasts Amit Mishra over his age: 'What 40? When we were in our nappies...'

Lucknow Super Giants shared a hilarious moment between Rohit Sharma and Amit Mishra as the Indian skipper asked the leggie about his age. The Lucknow Super Giants defeated the Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday. After the match, the duo could be seen chuckling over each other’s age in a video shared by LSG on their X handle. Rohit mocked Mishra by saying that the latter made his debut for the team when the other players were under their ‘nappies'(LSG)

Rohit was curious to know the leg-spinner’s age when he asked, “What 40? Are you three years older than me?” As Mishra revealed his age was 41, the Indian skipper had a hilariously dismissing reaction to it as he said, “Arey yaar! (Oh man!).” Rohit asked the veteran bowler about his debut to which the latter replied ‘between 20-21’.

He continued to mock Mishra, saying that the latter made his debut for the team when the other players were under their ‘nappies'. The Indian opener again expressed disbelief as the wrist-spinner jokingly asked if it was his fault that he made his debut when he was 20-21. The Super Giants captioned the video, “That “Arey Yaar” felt personal.”

The banter drew amusing reactions from the fans on social media who enjoyed the hearty conversation between the Indians. “Rohit as (a) commentator will be interesting,” a user wrote. “Rohit Sharma who just turned 37 yesterday,” wrote another user.

Mishra has been one of the most successful bowlers in IPL. He holds the record for picking three-hat tricks in the tournament which is the most by any bowler.

Earlier in the day, LSG ousted the five-time former champions to rise to no.3 in the points table. The hosts restricted MI to 144 runs. While chasing the target, the team lost a few wickets cheaply however, they hung in balance courtesy of a spell-binding knock from their ace all-rounder Marcus Stoinis who scored 62 runs off 45 balls which included 7 fours and 2 sixes. Mumbai, on the other hand, registered their third consecutive defeat in the tournament.

MI opener Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian team at the T20 World Cup scheduled in June in the USA and the West Indies. He will be joined by franchise’s skipper Hardik Pandya who will be the team’s vice-captain in the ICC event.