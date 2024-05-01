'Rinku Singh a scapegoat': Ajit Agarkar, selectors shown no mercy by Kris Srikkanth over ‘rubbish selection’ for WC

In the build-up to Team India's squad announcement for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth opted to endorse Rinku Singh for the 15-member roster of the 2007 champions. Srikkanth, who won the 1983 World Cup with Kapil Dev's men at the monumental Lord's, claimed that Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku is a certainty in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. Srikkanth lashed out at the national selectors for ignoring Rinku(PTI)

However, Rinku failed to cut the final 15 as the KKR power-hitter was relegated to the reserves list. Often dubbed the best finisher in the shortest format, Rinku was unlucky to miss out when Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee picked India's squad for the T20 World Cup. Interestingly, national selectors boldly decided to prefer Shivam Dube over Rinku in the World Cup squad. In strong support of Rinku after the T20 World Cup snub, former India opener Srikkanth lashed out at the national selectors for ignoring the KKR power-hitter.

‘Rubbish selection’: Srikkanth reacts as Rinku misses out

"He has played match-winning knocks in South Africa. Remember the game against Afghanistan in which Rohit scored a hundred? India were 22 for 4; from there they scored 212. Rinku played a crucial knock. He has given his all whenever he has played for India. This is rubbish, rubbish selection! Why do you need four spinners? All of them have to go? You have made the selection to please a few people and you have made Rinku Singh a scapegoat," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

Rinku casualty of Impact Player Rule?

KKR's Rinku raised his stocks by smashing five sixes in the final-over thriller against Gujarat Titans last season. Roped in as a finisher, Rinku played 82 balls in the IPL 2024 before the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed Team India's squad for the T20 World Cup on Tuesday. Retaining Virat Kohli in the T20I squad, selectors also appointed Hardik Pandya as Rohit’s deputy for the ICC event. Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal pipped Shubman Gill while Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant were selected as wicketkeepers for the T20 World Cup.

‘Even if that meant you had to drop Yashasvi Jaiswal…’

"I am not at all happy. Come on all of you. Rinku Singh has been spoken about all over the world. He has performed at each and every opportunity he has got. How can you drop Rinku Singh? You drop anyone else, it doesn't matter. In my view, Rinku Singh should have been there, even if that meant you had to drop Yashasvi Jaiswal," Srikkanth added.