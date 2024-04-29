Kris Srikkanth throws weight behind rising IPL star to feature in India's World Cup squad: ‘He has to get Visa’

From Virat Kohli to KL Rahul, several household names are banking on their performances in the Indian Premier League 2024 to seal a place in the Indian World Cup squad. Days after the conclusion of the IPL, the 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup will get underway in Texas on June 11. Champions in the 2007 edition of the World Cup, inaugural winners India will aim to end its trophyless drought in the ICC events at the World T20 co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States. Srikkanth has endorsed the name of the Indian rising star amid the IPL 2024(PTI-AFP)

With India expected to furnish its final squad for the T20 World Cup next month, 1983 World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth has endorsed the name of rising star Rinku Singh in the Indian roster. According to Srikkanth, the Kolkata Knight Riders batter is certainly in India's final 15 for the T20 World Cup this year. Rinku has already played the role of a finisher in Indian colours in the shortest format.

'A classic example is Rinku Singh'

"A classic example is Rinku Singh. Rinku Singh is a certainty in my 15. He hasn't got that many opportunities to bat in the IPL but you see his international track record, it's an amazing track record. Amazing track record in South Africa and with every opportunity he has got. So Rinku Singh has to be a certainty in the 15. But if we go by recent form or opportunities, he hasn't got enough opportunities," Srikkanth said on Star Sports Press Room Show.

‘He has to get the Visa’

Middle-order batter Rinku has scored 112 runs in eight games for two-time winners Kolkata this season. Rinku achieved a strike-rate of 157.74 in the first eight games of the new season. Rinku is expected to feature in KKR's upcoming game against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens on Monday. "End of the day you've to forget who the player is and look at what is his track record. Is he a great player, is a deadly player, is he fit? So Rinku Singh has to be a certainty, he has to get the Visa and he will fasten his seat belt to take the flight to the United States to play the game as one of the 15 members in the side," Srikkanth added.