'Hardik Pandya had to face lot of issues in IPL 2024': Sunil Gavaskar pins hope on MI skipper after World Cup call-up

Discussing the trials and tribulations of Hardik Pandya amid the Indian Premier League season 2024, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels the Mumbai Indians skipper will be a different player at the ICC T20 World Cup. With Team India roping in underfire Hardik as Rohit Sharma's deputy for the T2 World Cup, the Mumbai Indians skipper showcased his bowling exploits against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. Gavaskar feels Hardik will be a different player at the ICC T20 World Cup(HT-AFP)

MI skipper Hardik removed LSG skipper KL Rahul and the seamer also prevented Deepak Hooda from banking on his start in the low-scoring encounter at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. However, Pandya had a forgetful outing with the willow on a day when the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee sanctioned his return to the Indian side for the T20 World Cup. Pandya was handed a golden duck by pacer Naveen-ul-Haq in MI's painful loss to the Super Giants at Lucknow.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

ALSO READ: Ravi Shastri shuts down Virat Kohli's critics by smashing strike-rate talks from the box: 'When wickets fall…'

‘Big difference playing in the IPL and playing for your country’

Talking about Hardik's selection for the T20 World Cup, batting legend Gavaskar welcomed the return of the MI all-rounder into the grandest stage. "There's a big difference playing in the IPL and playing for your country. Playing for your country brings out something different in every player and Hardik Pandya will be a different player," Gavaskar shared his views on Sports Today.

Hardik's tough homecoming in IPL 2024

Pandya has been facing the wrath of jeering MI fans after the former Gujarat Titans skipper replaced Rohit as the captain of the Mumbai Paltan for IPL 2024. Hardik recorded a tough homecoming following his sensational switch from Gujarat to Mumbai. Booed in the first few games of the IPL 2024, Pandya has scored 197 runs and picked up four wickets in 10 games at the IPL 2024.

'Hardik Pandya had to face lot of issues in IPL'

"He's had to face a lot of issues in this particular tournament (IPL), he's handled it quite well. When he goes overseas and has to play for India, I think he will be in a completely different frame of mind. And that's going to be a much more positive frame of mind than maybe what we have seen here in this tournament. So, Hardik Pandya will make a contribution with both bat and ball in this tournament," Gavaskar added.