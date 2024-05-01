Ravi Shastri shuts down Virat Kohli's critics by smashing strike-rate talks from the box: 'When wickets fall…'

Brushing aside the neverending criticism of his strike rate in the Indian Premier League season 2024, Virat Kohli issued a hard-hitting statement before the former India skipper was named in the Indian squad for the ICC World T20 on Tuesday. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper became the first player to complete 500 runs at the IPL 2024 last week. Shastri said that there are only 1 or 2 consistent performers in RCB(AFP)

With Kohli letting his bat do all the talking, the batting icon has received the stamp of approval from former Indian head coach and popular commentator - Ravi Shastri. The former skipper's strike rate in the IPL 2024 sparked a huge debate in the lead-up to Team India’s squad announcement for the ICC T20 World Cup. According to celebrated commentator Shastri, it is important to balance individual and team performance.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

ALSO READ: KL Rahul drops first reaction after BCCI leaves out LSG skipper from Team India's World Cup squad

'When wickets fall around you…'

"When wickets fall around you, your strike rate is likely to drop," Shastri told Stake.com amid the IPL 2024. Shastri's remarks arrived after Kohli played a match-winning knock of 70 off 44 balls against 2022 winners Gujarat Titans. Kohli's gritty knock and an unbeaten century from Will Jacks fired RCB to a comfortable nine-wicket win over GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Kohli and Jacks helped RCB chase down the 201 target in just 16 overs.

Kohli's run-fest season in IPL

Run machine Kohli has 500 runs under his belt in 10 matches. The RCB icon has a century and four fifties to his name at the IPL 2024. Kohli has batted at a strike rate of 147.49 in the first 10 games of the new season. The 35-year-old has touched down Mt.500 in the IPL for the seventh time. Only Kohli and David Warner have achieved the remarkable feat in the cash-rich league. With over 7,700 runs, Kohli is also the all-time leading run-getter at the IPL.

'When you look at RCB…'

Despite the win, Kohli-starrer RCB are placed 10th in the IPL 2024 standings. RCB have recorded seven defeats in the first 10 games of the league phase. "When you look at RCB, there are only 1 or 2 consistent performers," Shastri acknowledged. Over the years, Shastri has earned plaudits for his vibrant commentary style. Talking about his technique when he is on the mic, Shastri said that he keeps things simple. "I speak what I see and do the right amount of preparation on crucial aspects such as the event and the teams playing," the former India all-rounder added.