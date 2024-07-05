‘Rohit Sharma called and said...’: Rahul Dravid bids farewell with India captain's 'let’s have another crack' anecdote

"Leave everything else to us, you guys go enjoy," as Suryakumar Yadav pointed out, Rahul Dravid's message was loud and clear when Rohit Sharma's Team India contested the ICC T20 World Cup final against South Africa. Taking the backseat in the trophy celebrations at the Wankhede, Dravid was busy marvelling at each and every Team India star during the entire felicitation ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. Earlier, Dravid revealed that a call from Rohit after the 2023 World Cup heartbreak urged him to continue as India's head coach(ANI-BCCI)

From meeting Prime Narendra Modi for breakfast of champions at his Dehli residence to boarding the special flight UK1845 to touch down in Mumbai, Dravid's swansong as the head coach of the World Cup winners was completed with a memorable speech at the Wankhede. Outgoing head coach Dravid also gave a special mention to India skipper Rohit in his farewell speech at the iconic venue.

'Best phone call of my life'

The departing head coach was asked about Rohit's phone call, urging him to extend his stay after a heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the final last year. “Rohit called and said, ‘Rahul, let’s have another crack'. I think that was the best phone call of my life,” Dravid smiled while recalling his conversation with the Indian captain. Though Dravid’s tenure ended with the 2023 World Cup final, the batting legend and his coaching staff received an extension till the end of the T20 World Cup. Seven months later, the Dravid-coached Indian side became the first men’s team to win a T20 World Cup without losing a single game.

'These boys are like family'

“This is a fantastic note to sign off on. I am going to miss all this love. What we have been seeing today and what I have heard since the win shows how India makes cricket brilliant. These boys are like family. The amount of work these boys have done (is incredible) and they are constantly looking to get better. As coach and support staff, we couldn’t have asked for anything more. We are privileged to have been able to coach this team," Dravid mentioned.

Dravid's legacy

Before replacing Ravi Shastri as India's head coach in 2021, Dravid coached the Indian U-19 side that lifted the World Cup in 2018. Ending India's 13-year wait for a World Cup in the Caribbean, Dravid also guided India to Asia Cup glory last year. India contested back-to-back finals against Australia in ICC events under Dravid's watch. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce Dravid's successor in the lead-up to the Sri Lanka series.

