Rohit Sharma cuts forlorn figure, walks past customary post-match handshakes with CSK after MI suffer 4th IPL defeat

Rohit Sharma put up a gutsy fight against defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. He did find support at the top of the order from opener Ishan Kishan and No. 4 Tilka Varma, although he did the bulk of the scoring in both partnerships, while the middle order failed to stand up against the defensive game plan from CSK fast bowlers. But Rohit carried on, waging a lone battle thereafter amid a lack of support, only to watch his unbeaten 105 go in vain. Rohit Sharma was left heartbroken after MI's loss against CSK

In a night game at the Wankhede, 207 was never a challenging total for Mumbai. And the 70-run opening stand between Rohit and Ishan, seemed to make things easier for the home team. Matheesha Pathirana struck twice in his first over to hand the hosts their first jolt, but Rohit and Tilak ensured a quick comeback to leave the team well on course to chase down the total.

However, Pathirana struck twice yet again, while the rest of the CSK fast bowlers stepped up as well, as wickets fell in quick succession leaving Mumbai with an improbable equation. Rohit too struggled during that phase, scoring a run-a-ball 14 before finding his wind again, but it was bit too late for the former Mumbai Indians captain. Although he notched up his second IPL century, first in 12 years, and eighth in T20 career, MI incurred their fourth loss in the season.

After the match, Rohit cut a forlorn figure as he walked past the customary post-match handshake with players with his head down in disappointment. This was the first time ever, in 18 instances, where Rohit remained unbeaten in a chase for Mumbai, but the team lost the match.

Mumbai were a win away from possibly breaking into the top four before the halfway mark in the ongoing IPL 2024 season, but the loss, their fourth this tournament, left them in the eighth spot in the table with just four points and with a net run rate of -0.234. MI will play their next game against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in Chandigarh. The Hardik Pandya-led side lost both their away matches so far this season.