Rohit Sharma dethrones Babar Azam with whirlwind 92 against Australia in T20 World Cup: Check full list of records

Rohit Sharma was a six-hitting machine in India's crucial Super 8 clash with former champions Australia at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday. Bringing back the PlayStation-like feel to his batting at the grandest stage, Indian skipper Rohit demolished Australia's world-class bowling attack at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. The veteran Indian opener smashed multiple records with his whirlwind knock of 92 against Australia. India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring 50 runs against Australia (PTI)

Skipper Rohit launched an all-out attack on the Aussie bowlers to ensure India recovered from an early Virat Kohli setback. Questioned for being outfoxed by left-arm seamers in the T20 World Cup, Rohit took southpaw Mitchell Starc to the cleaners in the powerplay. Nicknamed the Hitman, Rohit smoked four sixes in Starc's third over. The Indian opener welcomed pacer Starc by belting a maximum on the first ball.

Rohit hammers 4 sixes as Starc records his most expensive over

After hitting back-to-back sixes, Rohit creamed a four off the Australian pacer before taking the aerial route on the fourth ball. With Australia legend Ricky Ponting confirming Rohit's 22-run onslaught off the first four balls on-air, an under-pressure Starc bowled a wide before his reloaded delivery was hammered for another six. Ending the over 29 runs, Starc bowled out his most expensive over in T20Is.

First player to smoke 200 maximums

Taking on Cummins in the fourth over, Rohit fired a 100m maximum as the ball landed on the roof of the venue. With the massive hit off Cummins, Indian skipper Rohit became the first player to smash 200 sixes in T20Is. Rohit has 203 sixes under his belt in 157 games for the 2007 World Cup winners. New Zealand's Martin Guptill is second on the list with 173 sixes.

Fastest 50 at T20 World Cup 2024

Smashing the fastest half-century of the T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit took a single on the last ball of Cummins' fifth over. An on-song Rohit guided India to 60-1 in the first six overs. Completing his fifty in 19 balls, Rohit notched up the joint-fourth fastest half-century for India in T20Is. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir brought up his fifty in 19 balls against Sri Lanka in 2009. Yuvraj Singh still holds the record for the fastest 50 (12) by an Indian batter in T20Is.

Equals Gayle's six-hitting feat

Indian captain Rohit also matched Chris Gayle's feat in international cricket. The senior Indian batter has fired 130 sixes against Australia. Legendary West Indies opener Gayle also has 130 sixes to his name against England. Gayle and Rohit have smashed most sixes against a single opponent in the International arena. Rohit has also smoked 88 maximums against the West Indies.

Hitman dethrones Babar Azam

Taking over the top spot from Pakistan's Babar Azam, Indian skipper Rohit also became the all-time leading run-getter in the history of T20I cricket. The 37-year-old has 4,165 runs in 157 games for the Men In Blue. Rohit is followed by Babar, who has 4,145 runs in 123 games. Batting at a strike rate of 224.39, Rohit fired eight sixes and seven fours in his 92-run knock against Australia. Rohit's batting masterclass powered India to 205-5 in 20 overs.