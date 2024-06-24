Virat Kohli extends torrid run at T20 World Cup, equals Ashish Nehra's unwanted feat with 2nd duck in Super 8 tie vs AUS

Before meeting Australia in the rematch of the ICC World Cup 2023 final on Monday, Virat Kohli played a stellar knock against the former champions when both teams last faced off at the T20 World Cup. Kohli's majestic knock of 82 powered Team India to the semi-finals of the World Cup at the time. The Kohli show also dumped Australia out of the 2016 T20 World Cup. While many expected Kohli to repeat his 2016 heroics against Australia, pace ace Josh Hazlewood had other ideas. Virat Kohli recorded his second duck of the T20 World Cup 2024 during the Super 8 game against Australia(AFP)

Handing India its first setback in the Super 8 clash at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, pace ace Hazlewood silenced the crowd with Kohli's jackpot wicket. Hazlewood got the better of Kohli in the second over as the former India skipper failed to trouble the scores. The two-time leading run-getter of the T20 World Cup recorded his second duck of the 2024 edition. Interestingly, run-machine Kohli has matched an unwanted feat set by former India pacer Ashish Nehra at the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli equals Ashish Nehra's unwanted feat

Kohli recorded a five-ball duck in Australia's must-win clash with India at the T20 World Cup. The 35-year-old notched up his first-ever golden duck at the T20 World Cup during India's match against the United States of America (USA). Only Kohli and Nehra have bagged a brace of ducks in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. Former India pacer Nehra had two ducks to his name in the 2010 edition of the T20 World Cup.

Kohli continues to struggle as opener at T20 World Cup 2024

Roped in as an opener for the ICC event, veteran batter Kohli has only scored 66 runs in six innings for the 2007 winners at the T20 World Cup. Averaging 11.00 and a strike rate of 100, Kohli's highest score in the T20 World Cup was 37 (28) against Bangladesh. The batting icon failed to register a single double-digit score in the group stage of the T20 World Cup co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies.