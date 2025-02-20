Rohit Sharma displaces Sachin Tendulkar but falls just short of Virat Kohli's world record of fastest 11000 ODI runs

India captain Rohit Sharma started his Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on a positive note by hitting a flurry of boundaries against Bangladesh in a Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. In the process, Rohit passed a major milestone by completing 11,000 ODI runs. He joined an elite club by becoming only the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli to score that many runs in 50-over cricket. Apart from the four legendary Indians, there are only six batters in the world to have crossed 11000 ODI runs and they are Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Kumar Sangakkara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mahela Jayawardene India captain Rohit Sharma bats against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy

What's more, Rohit became the second fastest in the world to reach 11000 ODI runs, displacing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar from the second spot. Rohit completed 11000 ODI runs in 261 innings, which is 15 innings less than Tendulkar's 276. The record still stands with Virat Kohli, who took 222 innings to reach the magic figure.

Fewest inngs to 11,000 ODI runs

222 Virat Kohli

261 Rohit Sharma

276 Sachin Tendulkar

286 Ricky Ponting

288 Sourav Ganguly

Moreover, Rohit took the second least number of balls to score 11000 runs. Only Kohli (11831) reached the milestone quicker than Rohit (11868) in terms of balls faced.

Rohit is now placed behind former India captain Ganguly (11,363 runs) in the list of overall highest run-scorers in ODI cricket, with Tendulkar cemented firmly at the top position with 18,246 runs in 463 matches.

Kohli, who has 13,963 runs in his 299 ODIs, entered this game only 37 short of becoming only the third player in the history to make 14,000 runs in 50-overs cricket.

In terms of most ODI runs, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara is placed second with 14,234 runs in 404 matches.

One of the most successful batters in the format at the top of the order, Rohit is also second in the list of hitting most sixes with 338 hits over the fence behind Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (351).

Rohit averages nearly 50 in the format with 32 centuries and 52 half-centuries. In the list of highest run-scorers, Rohit is followed by former captains Rahul Dravid (10,889 runs) and MS Dhoni (10,773), with India having as many as six batters in an overall list of 15 batters to have crossed the coveted 10,000-run mark in ODI cricket.

After silencing the doubters with his 32nd ODI century in the second match at home against England earlier this month, Rohit started his Champions Trophy campaign on a similar note. He charged down the track to Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed and used his trademark pull shot to great effect to collect boundaries at all.

Just when it was looking like he would finish the match in a hurry, Rohit was dismissed by Taskin in the last over of the powerplay when he tried to hit the fast bowler over the in the field but ended up getting caught in the inner ring. But what Rohit's quickfire 41 off 36 balls did was give India a headstart in the 229-run chase.