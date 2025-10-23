Rohit Sharma does what no other Indian, not even Virat Kohli and Tendulkar, could, gets to 1000 ODI runs in Australia

The India vs Australia ODI series has been all about the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to action. Well, for Kohli fans, it has not been the best of viewing experiences as the star batter has failed to score a single run in the first two matches of the series. Rohit Sharma walks onto the field to open the innings for India.(AFP)

Rohit Sharma did not have a great start to the series either. In the first match at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Sharma managed to score only 8 runs. However, in Adelaide, the former Indian skipper has decided to show resilience and put up a fight.

Rohit beats Kohli

Opening the innings for the team, Rohit saw Gill and Kohli return to the pavilion. But he held one end to lay the foundation for his team. As he built his innings in Adelaide, Rohit unlocked a unique feat. The Indian opener became the first-ever Indian batter to score 1000 runs in ODIs vs Australia in Australia.

Player Inns Runs Avg Rohit Sharma 21* 1,023* 56.83* Virat Kohli 20 802 42.21 Sachin Tendulkar 25 840 30.83 MS Dhoni 20 684 45.6 Shikhar Dhawan 14 517 39.77

Notably, Rohit beat his team-mate Kohli to this record. Virat Kohli stands second in the list of highest run-scorers for India against Australia in Australia, with 802 runs in 20 innings.

The record is unique not only for Indians but also for players around the world. Rohit is only the fifth batter to score more than 1000 runs against Australia in their home ground, proving how tough they are as hosts. Notably, this list is topped by the West Indian legend, Sir Vivian Richards.

Player Inns Runs Avg Viv Richards (WI) 38 1,905 56.02 Desmond Haynes (WI) 51 1,565 34.02 Kumar Sangakkara (ICC/SL) 29 1,171 43.37 Rohit Sharma (IND) 21 1,023 56.83 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 35 1,013 31.65

Rohit Sharma looking to convert his start

Rohit Sharma will be looking to build on the start he has made in Adelaide. There has been much talk about the future of Kohli and Rohit in ODIs and their chances of playing in the ODI World Cup 2027. While Kohli has failed to make a case for himself, having batted only 12 deliveries in the tour without scoring a run, Rohit has a great chance to prove his worth.

In the ongoing match at the Adelaide Oval, Rohit has curbed his natural instinct to go after the bowling. He has taken his time to play out the new ball and is currently looking set in the middle. The onus will be on him to convert the start and take India to a competitive total as they struggle after losing two early wickets.