Rohit Sharma does what no other Indian, not even Virat Kohli and Tendulkar, could, gets to 1000 ODI runs in Australia

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Oct 23, 2025 10:35 am IST

Rohit Sharma unlocks a special feat during his knock in the 2nd ODI vs Australia in Adelaide.

The India vs Australia ODI series has been all about the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to action. Well, for Kohli fans, it has not been the best of viewing experiences as the star batter has failed to score a single run in the first two matches of the series.

Rohit Sharma walks onto the field to open the innings for India.(AFP)
Rohit Sharma walks onto the field to open the innings for India.(AFP)

Rohit Sharma did not have a great start to the series either. In the first match at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Sharma managed to score only 8 runs. However, in Adelaide, the former Indian skipper has decided to show resilience and put up a fight.

Rohit beats Kohli

Opening the innings for the team, Rohit saw Gill and Kohli return to the pavilion. But he held one end to lay the foundation for his team. As he built his innings in Adelaide, Rohit unlocked a unique feat. The Indian opener became the first-ever Indian batter to score 1000 runs in ODIs vs Australia in Australia.

Player

Inns

Runs

Avg

Rohit Sharma

21*

1,023*

56.83*

Virat Kohli

20

802

42.21

Sachin Tendulkar

25

840

30.83

MS Dhoni

20

684

45.6

Shikhar Dhawan

14

517

39.77

Notably, Rohit beat his team-mate Kohli to this record. Virat Kohli stands second in the list of highest run-scorers for India against Australia in Australia, with 802 runs in 20 innings.

The record is unique not only for Indians but also for players around the world. Rohit is only the fifth batter to score more than 1000 runs against Australia in their home ground, proving how tough they are as hosts. Notably, this list is topped by the West Indian legend, Sir Vivian Richards.

Player

Inns

Runs

Avg

Viv Richards (WI)

38

1,905

56.02

Desmond Haynes (WI)

51

1,565

34.02

Kumar Sangakkara (ICC/SL)

29

1,171

43.37

Rohit Sharma (IND)

21

1,023

56.83

Mahela Jayawardene (SL)

35

1,013

31.65

Rohit Sharma looking to convert his start

Rohit Sharma will be looking to build on the start he has made in Adelaide. There has been much talk about the future of Kohli and Rohit in ODIs and their chances of playing in the ODI World Cup 2027. While Kohli has failed to make a case for himself, having batted only 12 deliveries in the tour without scoring a run, Rohit has a great chance to prove his worth.

In the ongoing match at the Adelaide Oval, Rohit has curbed his natural instinct to go after the bowling. He has taken his time to play out the new ball and is currently looking set in the middle. The onus will be on him to convert the start and take India to a competitive total as they struggle after losing two early wickets.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Australia Live match Today.
