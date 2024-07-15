Rohit Sharma drops point-blank one-liner on international retirement as Gautam Gambhir reunion awaits Team India captain

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was among the three stalwarts of the Indian team to call time on their T20I careers last month—Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were the other two—following the side's T20 World Cup victory. The side ended the country's 11-year wait for an ICC title, defeating South Africa in a dramatic title clash in Barbados. India's captain Rohit Sharma shows T20 World Cup trophy to a huge crowd of fans during the victory parade, in Mumbai (ICC - X )

While Virat Kohli confirmed his retirement from the format while receiving his Player of the Match award in the final, Rohit announced that it was his last T20I during the captain's post-match press conference. Following the announcement, speculations have significantly risen over Rohit's future in the other two formats.

Rohit, who will turn 37 this year, is undeniably nearing the twilight of his career. However, Jay Shah, the BCCI Secretary, has assured fans that Rohit will remain at the helm until at least the next World Test Championship final, given India qualify for the title clash next year.

Shah recently affirmed that Rohit is set to lead the team in the 2025 Champions Trophy and will continue his captaincy through the WTC campaign, where India aims to reach a third consecutive final.

On Sunday, Rohit also quashed the speculations over his overall retirement once and for all. Rohit returned to the US a month after the T20 World Cup for the launch of a cricket academy in Dallas, and was asked about his retirement plans.

“I just said it. I don't do that far ahead. So clearly, you will be seeing me play for a while,” said Rohit at the event.

Watch the video here:

Rohit will continue to play the T20 format in the Indian Premier League.

Despite Rohit, Kohli, and Jadeja still being integral to the ODI and Test formats, India will enter a new era later this month when the side tours Sri Lanka. Former opener Gautam Gambhir will join the team as its new head coach.

Gambhir succeeds Rahul Dravid, who concluded his tenure on a high note with the title victory last month. Known for his candid and outspoken nature, Gambhir starkly contrasts Dravid's calm and diplomatic demeanour. The transition is expected to bring fresh energy and different strategies to the team, especially in partnership with captain Rohit Sharma.

However, it is anticipated that both Rohit and Kohli will be rested for the Sri Lanka tour. This break comes ahead of a demanding Test season for India, featuring ten matches across three series against Bangladesh and New Zealand at home and a tour to Australia.