Rohit Sharma's first reaction on MI's forgettable campaign under Hardik: 'It didn't go according to plan. We blame ...'

Since being crowned champions in back-to-back seasons - 2019 and 2020 - Mumbai Indians managed to make the playoffs just once in the next three seasons which included a bottom-of-the-table finish in 2022. Amid the poor run in IPL and Rohit Sharma's concerning form with the bat, the franchise looked at Hardik Pandya as the captain for the 2024 season. But the move backfired as Mumbai finished 10th after succumbing to their 10th loss in the campaign on Friday, losing by 18 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya (R) gestures as Rohit Sharma looks on during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants(AFP)

Following the end of MI's horrendous campaign in IPL 2024, Rohit opened up on the season saying that the players are to blame for the performance before adding that the team was left unfortunate in many of the games this season.

"Our season didn't go according to plan. We blame ourselves for this because we made too many mistakes during the season. We lost many games that we should have won, but that's the nature of the IPL. You get a few chances and when those chances come, you must grab them," Rohit said on JioCinema Match Centre Live.

Rohit also opened up on poor batting form in the second half of the season, struggling to cross even a score of 20 in six matches for Mumbai Indians.

"As a batter, I know I didn't live up to the standard. But, after playing for all these years, I know that if I overthink, I won't play well. All I try is to stay in a good mindset, in the right zone, keep practicing, and improve on all the flaws in my game. That's all I kept doing," he said.

Rohit did return to form in the match against Lucknow, scoring a 38-ball 68, which took his tally past 400 runs for the first time in an IPL edition since 2019.

Rohit will next be seen in the T20 World Cup which begins from June 1. He will, in fact, be part of the first batch of India players who will leave for New York next week. The team will play their opener on June 5 against Ireland. Prior to that game, India will play a warm-up match against Bangladesh on June 1.