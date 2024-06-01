‘Rohit Sharma getting a lot of respect from dressing room …jee jaan lagaadenge’: Suresh Raina on IND vs PAK T20 WC clash

Suresh Raina believes that India will give their all on the field when they face Pakistan in the group stage clash of T20 World Cup 2024 and won't lose to them in New York, USA. Team India has a dominant record over Pakistan in the T20 WC and only lost once to them in seven matches. The defeat came in the 2021 showpiece event, where Babar Azam and Co. broke the streak to register a comprehensive 10-wicket win. Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma during a training session for the T20 World Cup in New York.(PTI)

In the last edition of T20 World Cup, India emerged victorious in a nail-biting thriller courtesy a Virat Kohli's brilliance at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Indian batting star scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls to snatch the win from the jaws of defeat.

The two Asian rivals will clash against each other on June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Raina heaped praise on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of the showpiece event and pointed out that he holds the respect of players in the dressing room.

"Our team looked very good. They are going to play against Pakistan in New York. Rohit led the team really, really well. He has been amazing with his planning and he is getting a lot of respect from the dressing room. We have a lot of options. We have two all-rounders," Raina said at a jersey launch event of World Championship of Legends' team India Champions.

Rohit was part of the team's victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 when India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the final at Johannesburg.

Raina further talked about the magnitude of the India vs Pakistan clash and said that Indian players are always ready to give their all in the high-octane match and want to win it at all costs.

"We played a lot of matches, Yuvraj Singh, RP, Rahul, against Pakistan. When you are representing your country, you try to give your best. I am really looking forward to playing against Pakistan in England. We played lot of matches together. We have retired from the sport, but not from the heart. When you see the tricolour, you feel Jee Jaan lagaadenge lekin inse nahi haarenge [ we will give it our all but not lose to them]," he added.