New Delhi [India], : Former cricketer S Sreesanth heaped praise on India skipper Rohit Sharma and said that the 37-year-old has all the capabilities of a winning captain. "Rohit Sharma has all the capabilities of a winning captain": S. Sreesanth

India are in good form in the T20 World Cup and have not lost a match. Rohit Sharma's side clinched a thumping 27-run win over Australia in their previous match.

India skipper played a 92-run knock in 41 balls at a strike rate of 224.39. He slammed 7 fours and 8 sixes during his time on the crease. The 37-year-old was unlucky to miss his century for just eight runs after he was dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the 12th over of the first inning.

Speaking exclusively during the Star Sports Press Room, Sreesanth said that Rohit Sharma has the experience to win the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. He added that people won't be surprised if the India skipper lifts the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

"Rohit Sharma has all the capabilities of a winning captain. He's got that experience, so I don't see any reason why he can't go all the way and win the World Cup. We spoke about Rashid Khan and how, with brotherhood, he has kept the team as a unit. Similarly, Rohit Sharma has also done it many times in franchise cricket. He knows every player individually. Despite the speculations going on throughout the week, in the last press conference, he spoke about Hardik Pandya being a key player in the team. Just like Yuvraj Singh in the 2011 World Cup as an all-rounder with bat, ball, and fielding, I think Hardik Pandya is very much capable of doing that in this World Cup. We wouldn't be surprised if Rohit Sharma lifts that trophy." Sreesanth was quoted in a release from Star Sports as saying.

India will take on England in their semi-final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

The last time India and England faced off in a Men's T20 World Cup semi-final was 19 months ago in Adelaide when a remarkable opening partnership between Jos Buttler and Alex Hales saw England cruise to 10 wicket win that forced a complete rethink in India's T20 strategy and move away from more established superstars to younger blood.

Meanwhile, India has not won the T20 World Cup 2024 since 2007, and is searching for its first World Cup win in any format since 2011's 50-over tournament. The Men in Blue's last ICC trophy was in 2013 when they captured the ICC Champions Trophy in England.

