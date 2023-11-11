‘Rohit Sharma has made it easier for the batters to follow…’: Rahul Dravid hails India captain's fearless approach

With 442 runs in 8 matches, Rohit Sharma is fifth on the top run-getters list of World Cup 2023. But no one would even come close to him as far as generating impact is concerned. His strike rate of 122 is the best among the top five run-scorers of this tournament. Almost each of Rohit's 442 runs in this tournament, have been impactful, valuable and in a way played a big role in India's victories. India's Rohit Sharma with coach Rahul Dravid during practice(REUTERS)

Take his 40-run knock in India's last match against South Africa. On an Eden Gardens pitch that got increasingly difficult for stroke-making, it was Rohit, who gave the much-needed impetuous to the Indian innings with his selfless knock. Rohit scored 40 off just 24 balls that day. Who can forget the valuable 87-run innings he played against England where India lost their top-order cheaply? Or even the quickfire 48 against Bangladesh during a run chase. Whenever Rohit has come out to bat in this World Cup, he has made sure, he bats with intent and puts the opposition on the backfoot.

India head coach Rahul Dravid heaped praise on his captain ahead of India's last group-stage match against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday. Dravid said Rohit has made the job of the support staff and the batters coming in after him a lot easier.

"Rohit has certainly been a leader, you know, without a doubt. I think he's led by example both on and off the field. Some of the starts that he's given us, the way he's cracked open games for us. A lot of times people have looked at one, I mean, I can't go into the specific games, I'm sure that you will be able to look into it, but there have been some games where it could have been tricky for us, but the fact that he's been able to get us to those kinds of starts has literally cracked open the game. So, in the end, it's actually looked easy, but on reflection as a coaching staff, when we looked at it, we've realized the impact that meetings like that of his innings have had on games like that, that have made it look easy for us and certainly made it easier for the guys who followed in that department," Dravid said on Saturday.

Dravid also touched upon the captaincy skills of Rohit and how his approach as a leader has a made difference in India's campaign in this World Cup.

"So, I think he's been fantastic, which is his batting, the leadership that he's shown and taking on the game, in leading from the front. We've talked about playing in a particular way. You cannot do that unless your leader really buys in and actually shows by example. And it's been terrific to see the way Rohit's done that. And I think his captaincy has obviously been fantastic as well. It's been very good for a long time. He's someone who's certainly got the respect of the group and the team. Certainly, got the respect of our coaching staff. And it's been a pleasure to see him operate the way he has, both on and off the field, like I said. And I think he's truly someone who's, you know, deserves all the success that he's been getting. And hopefully it may continue," he added.

Rohit would look to add to his tally at a high-scoring Chinnaswamy on Sunday. It would be an ideal preparation for India's semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON