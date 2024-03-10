'Rohit Sharma hasn't been superior as captain than Ben Stokes': England great's audacious claim despite series loss

Veteran England spinner Graeme Swamm made a bold claim about Rohit Sharma's captaincy after India thrashed Ben Stokes and Co. 4-1 in a five-match Test series. After losing the opening Test, Rohit instilled confidence in the young Indian side as they staged a strong comeback to outclass the visitors. The Bazball approach failed miserably for England on Indian soil as their batters failed to play big knocks against a quality bowling attack. Graeme Swann compares Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes captaincy in five-match Test series,

Rohit faced scrutiny after India lost the opening Test for his defensive captaincy but he shut his critics by winning the series with an experienced batting line-up.

However, Swann doesn't believe Rohit Sharma's captaincy was better than the losing team skipper Stokes.

"I don't think he has been superior as a captain because his bowlers have done the trick for him. I think he's got more weapons at his armoury," Swann told PTI Videos in an exclusive chat after India inflicted an innings and 64-run defeat on England in the fifth and final Test.

Swann suggested that it would be unfair to compare Rohit's captaincy with Stokes as the Indian bowlers came up big for their skipper to bail him out.

"He's been good don't get me wrong, Rohit Sharma, but, I don't think if you pick this apart and say Stokes has captained badly, I think you are barking up the wrong tree there.

"Rohit Sharma's bowlers have really come to town for him, come to the party for him, in the last four Test matches, they didn't in the first one but they have done for the last four," Swann noted.

In the top-five highest wicket-takers from the series, four spots were grabbed by the Indians including the top with Ravichandran Ashwin claiming 26 scalps in 5 Tests.

Meanwhile, the former England off-spinner also applauded R Ashwin's stupendous performance in his 100 Test match.

"You know what it's brilliant, to get a fifer on his hundredth Test match. I have not actually seen him, I was looking to go and congratulate him myself but I will have to do that at the hotel later.

"Bowling so well and making those early inroads, that was brilliant, possibly one of his best fifers in his 100 Test matches, so you have got to take your hat off to Ashwin," he observed.