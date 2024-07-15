'Rohit Sharma has retired, he won't play…': Ex-Indian selector picks Hardik Pandya's challenger for T20I captaincy

Rohit Sharma guided Team India to ICC World Cup glory in the 2024 edition of the showpiece event co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America (USA). Ending India's long wait for an ICC trophy, Rohit and Co. defeated South Africa in the summit clash to lift the famous trophy for the second time in the shortest format. Scripting history at the grandest stage, the Hardik Pandya-starrer side became the first men's team to win the T20 World Cup without losing a single encounter. India's captain Rohit Sharma, facing the camera, hugs teammate Hardik Pandya as they celebrate their win against South Africa (PTI)

After India were crowned T20I champions, former India skipper Virat Kohli revealed that he has played his final game for the Men In Blue in the shortest format. Joining the batting icon in T20I retirement, skipper Rohit also confirmed that he is bidding farewell to the shortest format. With Rohit calling time on his T20I career, Team India will have a new captain in the upcoming white-ball series against hosts Sri Lanka. All-rounder Hardik is heavily tipped to succeed Rohit as India's new captain.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill drops cheeky captaincy remark, Sanju Samson discusses brotherhood at Team India after Zimbabwe series win

'Hardik Pandya should become the captain because…'

According to former national selector Saba Karim, Hardik can be an automatic choice to replace Rohit as India's T20I captain. However, the former India cricketer feels there are two contenders for the vacant post."The first thing that needs to be decided is who will captain in T20Is. Rohit Sharma has retired, he won't play T20Is. So you will have a new captain. I feel there are two contenders. If we see logically, Hardik Pandya should become the captain because he was the vice-captain in the winning World Cup campaign. He also captained India in the past. I feel the preparation now should be for the next T20 World Cup which is going to happen after two years," Karim told Sony Sports.

‘Discussion should be about Suryakumar’

Karim asserted that Suryakumar Yadav can also be considered for the captaincy role in T20Is. The former world no.1 batter captained India in seven T20Is last season. All-rounder Hardik has led India in 16 T20I in the 2022-2023 season."I feel the discussion should be about SKY because Suryakumar Yadav captained India in the home series against Australia. India defeated Australia there and he also batted well. So he can definitely come forward as an option. If the selectors feel Hardik Pandya has played a fantastic role and can do the same as a captain as well, he can definitely be the ideal candidate. So I feel these are the two contenders," he added.